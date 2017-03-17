Naam Shabana Trailer: Beware Of Taapsee Pannu. Just Beware

Anupam Kher, who plays a senior member of the secret agency, makes a premonition for Shabana: "You will definitely die." The Khiladi actor, who shared the trailer on Twitter, wrote: "Want to know how Shabana became a part of Team Baby? Watch the new Naam Shabana trailer to know her story." The 29-year-old actress wrote: "And that's how it all started for Shabana."
The trailer of Naam Shabana is like a reunion of the cast of Baby with Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Madhurima Tuli and Danny Denzongpa reprising their roles. Manoj Bajpayee, Elli Avram and Prithviraj Sukumaran join as the new cast members.
Watch the trailer of Naam Shabana here:
For the film, Taapsee trained extensively in mixed martial arts and was coached by Hollywood stunt director Cyril Raffaelli, who has worked for movies like Hitman, The Incredible Hulk and The Transporter.
Naam Shabana is directed by Shivam Nair and produced by Neeraj Pandey, and hits screens on March 31.