Naam Shabana Trailer: Taapsee Pannu Is Trained To Kill. Doesn't Need Akshay Kumar

The new cast members of Naam Shabana are actors Manoj Bajpayee, Elli Avram and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Prithviraj will have an extended cameo in Taapsee Pannu's spy thriller. The trailer begins with snippets of happy times shared by Shabana and her boyfriend Jai. The trailer gains pace as both Shabana and Jai meet with an unfortunate incident, and it appears that Jai is killed. There's a drastic change in Shabana's character and appearance then onwards - she looks absolutely determined to kill and determined to have her revenge.
Video: Watch the trailer of Taapsee Pannu's Naam Shabana:
Earlier this month, Akshay Kumar described the character of Shabana very subtly as he tweeted: "Shabana reminds me of a quote: 'The only time a woman is helpless is when her nail polish is drying'."
The 29-year-old actress has trained extensively in mixed martial arts for the role of Shabana Kaif in the film, which has been shot in Mumbai and Malaysia. Directed by Shivam Nair and produced by Neeraj Pandey, Naam Shabana releases on March 31.
Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan's Pink, and has films like The Ghazi Attack, Tadka and Judwaa 2 in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 is this week's big release.