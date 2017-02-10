Advertisement
Naam Shabana Trailer: Taapsee Pannu Is Trained To Kill. Doesn't Need Akshay Kumar

  | February 10, 2017 22:20 IST (New Delhi)
Naam Shabana Trailer: A poster of the film

Fighter Taapsee Pannu will keep you hooked through the entire trailer of Naam Shabana. Taapsee features as Shabana Kaif, who is trained by a secret agency, in charge of national security. For those who remember, Neeraj Pandey's critically acclaimed 2015 film Baby, can associate the two movies featuring Shabana, in a jiffy. Taapsee reprises her role as secret agent Shabana, who assisted Akshay Kumar's character Ajay Singh Rajput in a significantly deadly mission. The trailer suggests that Naam Shabana actually is the backstory for Akshay Kumar's Baby, with the spotlight on Taapsee's character. The trailer of Naam Shabana also reunites several other actors from Baby - Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa and Madhurima Tuli.

The new cast members of Naam Shabana are actors Manoj Bajpayee, Elli Avram and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Prithviraj will have an extended cameo in Taapsee Pannu's spy thriller. The trailer begins with snippets of happy times shared by Shabana and her boyfriend Jai. The trailer gains pace as both Shabana and Jai meet with an unfortunate incident, and it appears that Jai is killed. There's a drastic change in Shabana's character and appearance then onwards - she looks absolutely determined to kill and determined to have her revenge.

Earlier this month, Akshay Kumar described the character of Shabana very subtly as he tweeted: "Shabana reminds me of a quote: 'The only time a woman is helpless is when her nail polish is drying'."

The 29-year-old actress has trained extensively in mixed martial arts for the role of Shabana Kaif in the film, which has been shot in Mumbai and Malaysia. Directed by Shivam Nair and produced by Neeraj Pandey, Naam Shabana releases on March 31.

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan's Pink, and has films like The Ghazi Attack, Tadka and Judwaa 2 in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 is this week's big release.

