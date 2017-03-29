Naam Shabana: Why Akshay Kumar Has Lesser Portions Than Taapsee Pannu In Baby Spin-Off

Naam Shabana stars Taapsee as an undercover agent. She underwent rigorous training sessions and learnt martial arts for her role. The Shivam Nair-directed film releases on March 31.
Mr Pandey said he doesn't write stories based on any actor. "I don't keep actors in mind. I write the story, and then offer it to actors who I feel will be apt," he told PTI. Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and Manoj Bajpayee have mostly been a part Mr Pandey's films. Of casting the actors, he told PTI, "I don't write anything in particular for any actor be it for Akshay, Anupam or Manoj. The actor has to fit into the part. There is nothing like a tailor-made role for an actor except for Naam Shabana where the characters are already in place."
Neeraj Pandey is best known for films like M S Dhoni: The Untold Story, Baby, A Wednesday, Rustom and Special 26.
(With PTI inputs)