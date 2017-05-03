National Awards 2017: Priyadarshan Says 'The Jury Has Done Total Justice'

Priyadarshan said that the process of selecting the National Award winners took two months. "344 films had been submitted for consideration and were filtered by five juries," PTI quoted him as saying.
"I promise you all, we have done our best. Appreciation of cinema is always subjective: my film may not be good for you, your film may not be good for me. But when it comes to a jury, its decision is final and it has to be appreciated, I believe," said Priyadarshan.
Priyadarshan said that the jury of the 64th National Film Awards focused on films based on Indian culture and its beliefs. "We have done total justice and the jury gave importance to the films which had social issues, projected our culture and beliefs and how India was projected -- that's the major way we looked at the job while analysing the movies," PTI quoted Priyadarshan as saying.
The 64th National Film Awards ceremony was held in New Delhi on Wednesday. Akshay Kumar received his first National Award for playing naval officer Rustom Pavri in Rustom. Actress Sonam Kapoor received special mention National Award for Neerja.
(With PTI inputs)