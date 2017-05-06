National Awards 2017: Sonam Kapoor Has Made Us 'Proud,' Says Dad Anil Kapoor

Sonam received her National Award from President Pranab Mukherjee in New Delhi on May 3. Parents Sunita and Anil Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja accompanied Sonam for the ceremony.
Anil Kapoor like every other father adorably clicked her daughter?s pictures while she took the prize while Sunita and Anand cheered her. Soon after Sonam received the National Award, Anil Kapoor tweeted about his ?excitement.?
Clearly cannot contain my excitement! Father turns photographer! Congratulations @sonamakapoor !! So proud!! #NationalFilmAwardspic.twitter.com/6dpXkfv5AZ? Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 3, 2017
"I think it's an immensely proud moment for the entire family and it inspires one to work harder and be humble. Working with great directors, being honest and following guts (should be the goal), which is what Sonam has done, which is what I am going to do. I think eventually hard work pays someday," Sonam?s brother Harshvardhan told IANS.
Meanwhile Sonam?s Neerja, directed by Ram Madhvani, won best Hindi Film Award. Akshay Kumar won his first ever National Award for Best Actor for Rustom.
Sonam Kapoor is currently filming Padman with Akshay Kumar. She will also be seen in Veere Di Wedding, with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar.
(With IANS inputs)