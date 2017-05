National Awards: Akshay Kumar Receives His Best Actor Prize

Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor photographed at the National Awards (courtesy: PTI)

The Padman co-stars were photographed congratulating each other (courtesy PTI)

An important day in my life with the most important people in the world to me, my family #NationalFilmAwardspic.twitter.com/nM2RdhnunG - Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 3, 2017

Akshay Kumar received his National Award for Best Actor from President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday. The ceremony was held in Rashtrapati Bhavan. Other awardees included Dangal star Zaira Wasim who won Best Supporting Actress, Mohanlal who received the Jury Award, and Sonam Kapoor who was given a Special Mention for her work in, the story of slain Pan Am flight stewardess Neerja Bhanot, won the National Award for Best Hindi Film. The Marathi languagewon Best Feature Film and Ventilator, produced by Priyanka Chopra , won three awards including Best Director for Rajesh Mapuskar. Former Indian Army officer and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was also presenting at the award ceremony.The complete list of awardees is below. South veteran K Vishwanath received the Dada Saheb Phalke Award for his contribution to cinema.Here are pictures from the National Award ceremony:Akshay Kumar was accompanied to the National Awards by wife Twinkle Khanna and son Aarav. Ahead of the ceremony, the 49-year-old actor posted this photo:Akshay Kumar's win for Best Actor - his first National Award - has been clouded by controversy. The merits of his performance in, the film for which he was awarded, versus those of Aamir Khan and Manoj Bajpayee inandhave been furiously debated. National Award jury chief Priyadarshan, who has directed Akshay in movies likeand, has also been accused of favouritism.Akshay's National Award has been defended by colleagues like filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Suniel Shetty, who co-starred in thefilms. Akshay himself told news agencies some days ago, ""I've been hearing it for past 25 years, whenever someone wins there is some discussion around it. This is not new. Someone or the other always creates a controversy. 'He shouldn't have won, the other person should have.' It's okay. I've won this after 26 years, agar woh bhi aapka mann kare toh le lo (take it back if you feel like it)."Here are all the winners of this year's National AwardsBest Feature Film:(Marathi)Best Debut Film of A Director:(Bengali)Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment:(Telugu)Best Children's Film:(Hindi)Best Direction: Rajesh Mapuskar ForRajat KamalBest Actor: Akshay Kumar forBest Actress: Surabhi Lakshmi forBest Supporting Actor: Manoj Joshi forBest Supporting Actress: Zaira Wasim forBest Child Artist: Manohara forBest Male Playback Singer: Sundara Iyer forBest Female Playback Singer: Emaan Chakraborty forBest Cinematography: TirruBest Screenplay (Original): Syam Pushkaran forBest Screenplay (Adapted): Sanjay Krishnaji Patel forBest Film on Other Social Issues:Best Film on Environment/Conservation/Preservation:Best Editing: Rameshwar S. Bhagat forBest Art Direction:Best Costume Design: SachinBest Music Direction (Songs): Bapu Padmanabha/Bapu Flute AllamaBest Lyrics: Vairamuthu forsongBest Special Effects:Best Bengali Film:Best Gujarati Film:Best Hindi Film:Best Kannada Film:Best Malayalam Film:Best Marathi Film:Best Tamil Film:Best Telugu Film: