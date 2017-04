National Awards: Complete List Of Winners

he 64th National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi today. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar won his first National Award for 2016 filmwhich was based on the Nanavati case. Actress Sonam Kapoor won Special Mention award for her rolewhile the movie itself won Best Hindi Film award. Amitabh Bachchan'swas named Best Film On Social Issues. Rajesh Mapuskar won Best Director prize for Marathi film, which has been produced by actress Priyanka Chopra. Actress Zaira Wasim was named winner in Best Supporting Actress category for her portrayal of young Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan'sAkshay Kumar ForRakesh Mapuskar forZaira Wasim ForSonam Kapoor ForAdil Hussain forMohanlalIman ChakrabortyUttar Pradesh, special mention to Jharkhand