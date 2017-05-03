National Film Awards 2017: Akshay Kumar Congratulated By Twinkle Khanna In Hilarious Tweet

So now I can officially refer to him as my trophy husband :) #NationalFilmAwardshttps://t.co/VlZhkAN6c0? Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 3, 2017
Earlier, when Akshay was announced as the winner of Best Actor National Award, Twinkle had to say this:
I don't know if I am crying or laughing-emotions all over the place-So proud of you @akshaykumar you smart, humble, amazing creature! https://t.co/K0YRx2WBtI? Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 7, 2017
Meanwhile, "No words can do justice to the joy I feel at this moment. Sharing with you all my first ever," tweeted Akshay.
No words can do justice to the joy I feel at this moment...sharing with you all my first ever #NationalFilmAward!Thank you for the love pic.twitter.com/DdK1FvuK4i? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 3, 2017
Twinkle and Akshay's teenaged son Aarav accompanied the actor to the National Award ceremony, ahead of which, the Bollywood Khiladi tweeted a photograph with the caption: "An important day in my life with the most important people in the world to me, my family."
An important day in my life with the most important people in the world to me, my family #NationalFilmAwardspic.twitter.com/nM2RdhnunG? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 3, 2017
Earlier in the morning, Akshay, who has received a lot of backlash for winning the Best Actor award over Aamir Khan, shared a video message saying: "I will get my first National Award today. I can't express my feelings."
Like there's no lock made without a key,no problem comes without solutions. Watch & do think,sharing with u'll some thoughts, #DirectDilSepic.twitter.com/dUcPl4zeXB? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 3, 2017
Other winners at the National Awards were actress Sonam Kapoor, who received Special Mention for her performance in Ram Madhvani-directed biopic Neerja and child actor Zaira Wasim, who won for her role in Aamir Khan's Dangal. Neerja also won the Best Hindi Film National Award while Marathi movie Kasav received the prize for Best Feature Film.