National Film Awards 2017: Akshay Kumar Congratulated By Twinkle Khanna In Hilarious Tweet

National Film Awards 2017: Akshay Kumar's wife, actress-turned author Twinkle Khanna, congratulated her husband in a tweet, which is dipped in Twinkle's signature sense of humour

  | May 03, 2017 20:46 IST (New Delhi)
National Film Awards 2017

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna and Aarav photographed ahead of National Awards (courtesy akshaykumar)

Highlights

  • 'I can officially refer to him as trophy husband,' said Twinkle
  • Twinkle and Aarav accompanied Akshay at the ceremony
  • Akshay received his Best Actor prize on Wednesday evening
Akshay Kumar received his Best Actor National Award for Rustom from President Pranab Mukherjee in New Delhi on Wednesday evening. The 49-year-old actor's wife, actress-turned author Twinkle Khanna, congratulated her husband in a tweet, which is dipped in Twinkle's signature sense of humour. The National Award winners were announced on April 7 but were handed out at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday evening. "So, now I can officially refer to him as my trophy husband," tweeted Twinkle. Twinkle's tweet was in response to Akshay's, in which he confessed the joy of receiving the Best Actor prize is limitless and thanked fans and followers for the admiration. This marks Akshay Kumar's first ever National Award and Twinkle is clearly elated.
 

Earlier, when Akshay was announced as the winner of Best Actor National Award, Twinkle had to say this:
 

Meanwhile, "No words can do justice to the joy I feel at this moment. Sharing with you all my first ever," tweeted Akshay.
 

Twinkle and Akshay's teenaged son Aarav accompanied the actor to the National Award ceremony, ahead of which, the Bollywood Khiladi tweeted a photograph with the caption: "An important day in my life with the most important people in the world to me, my family."
 

Earlier in the morning, Akshay, who has received a lot of backlash for winning the Best Actor award over Aamir Khan, shared a video message saying: "I will get my first National Award today. I can't express my feelings."
 

Other winners at the National Awards were actress Sonam Kapoor, who received Special Mention for her performance in Ram Madhvani-directed biopic Neerja and child actor Zaira Wasim, who won for her role in Aamir Khan's Dangal. Neerja also won the Best Hindi Film National Award while Marathi movie Kasav received the prize for Best Feature Film.
 

 

