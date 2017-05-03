National Film Awards 2017: Akshay Kumar Congratulated By Twinkle Khanna In Hilarious Tweet

So now I can officially refer to him as my trophy husband :) #NationalFilmAwardshttps://t.co/VlZhkAN6c0 ? Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 3, 2017

I don't know if I am crying or laughing-emotions all over the place-So proud of you @akshaykumar you smart, humble, amazing creature! https://t.co/K0YRx2WBtI ? Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 7, 2017

No words can do justice to the joy I feel at this moment...sharing with you all my first ever #NationalFilmAward!Thank you for the love pic.twitter.com/DdK1FvuK4i ? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 3, 2017

An important day in my life with the most important people in the world to me, my family #NationalFilmAwardspic.twitter.com/nM2RdhnunG ? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 3, 2017

Like there's no lock made without a key,no problem comes without solutions. Watch & do think,sharing with u'll some thoughts, #DirectDilSepic.twitter.com/dUcPl4zeXB ? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 3, 2017