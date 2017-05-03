National Film Awards 2017: Anil Kapoor Congratulates Sonam Kapoor On Twitter

Clearly cannot contain my excitement! Father turns photographer! Congratulations @sonamakapoor !! So proud!! #NationalFilmAwardspic.twitter.com/6dpXkfv5AZ? Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 3, 2017
Anil Kapoor is also keeping us updated with the celebrations:
Post #NationalFilmAwards celebrations! Ram is all smiles with his first ever actor @bomanirani & his latest actress @sonamakapoor ! #Epicpic.twitter.com/10NpgH4kQu— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 3, 2017
Of playing Neerja Bhanot in the National Award-winning film, Sonam said, "I tried to do everything thinking what would a girl, who was all about humanity and mankind, do in a situation like that." The 31-year-old actress also added: "Neerja speaks about the triumph of the human spirit." Sonam Kapoor was speaking on the National Award red carpet.
In an interview with IANS earlier, Sonam said that the National Award has encouraged her to take up "content driven" projects. "I think I have been doing content-driven films for a couple of years right now, but obviously the National Award is an encouragement to doing more of them."
Anil Kapoor had earlier told IANS that he was eagerly looking forward to Sonam receiving the honour. "I am very happy, she is so fortunate. In such a short span of time, at such a young age, with such a less number of films, she has got this recognition from the highest award in our country. I am looking forward to the May 3 event when Sonam will be on dais receiving an award from the President of this country," Mr Kapoor had said.
Other winners at the National Awards included Akshay Kumar, who won Best Actor for playing a naval officer in Rustom and Dangal actress Zaira Wasim. Marathi film Kasav received the National Award for Best Feature film.