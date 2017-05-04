National Film Awards 2017: The Internet Spotted Sonam Kapoor's Rumoured Boyfriend Anand Ahuja Next To Her

The official Twitter account of Venkaiah Naidu, the Minister of Urban Development, tweeted pictures from the event early into the National Awards - Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja can be spotted in one of them.
Over the years, credibility of #NationalFilmAwards has increased thanks to the utmost sincerity, honesty and neutrality of the jury members. pic.twitter.com/MJLkVr7HSO? M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) May 3, 2017
Meanwhile, Twitter is swooning over what an amazing couple Sonam and Anand make.
I want Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja to adopt me, to be honest. They look so susheel. #MomandDadpic.twitter.com/5p9s0aaEhV? #hashtag (@wokebae2020) May 3, 2017
#Bollywood Sonam Kapoor's proud boyfriend Anand Ahuja was a reflection of her joy at the 64th National Awards -... https://t.co/fBXJsfWD5dpic.twitter.com/7cZ8xWlGCo? NEWS (@rm3386) May 4, 2017
Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor.? Reya (@that_girl_reya) May 3, 2017
Yayyyyy!!!! Another ship sailing! pic.twitter.com/cMNqVlrc6y
Sonam's elated father Anil Kapoor could not stop tweeting about his daughter's big day and also shared pictures from inside an intimate celebration party, where Anand was, however, not spotted:
Post #NationalFilmAwards celebrations! Ram is all smiles with his first ever actor @bomanirani & his latest actress @sonamakapoor ! #Epicpic.twitter.com/10NpgH4kQu? Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 3, 2017
Smiling ear to ear! Congratulations #TeamNeerja for giving your best and then some more! Well deserved! pic.twitter.com/90SbBjkX99— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 3, 2017
This is how Mr Kapoor congratulated both Sonam Kapoor and Akshay Kumar, who won Best Actor for his portrayal of naval officer Rustom Pavri in Rustom. In Mr Kapoor's tweet for Sonam, he can be seen applauding his daughter along with Anand.
Clearly cannot contain my excitement! Father turns photographer! Congratulations @sonamakapoor !! So proud!! #NationalFilmAwardspic.twitter.com/6dpXkfv5AZ? Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 3, 2017
Congratulations @akshaykumar !! So happy for you!! Hard work , talent & discipline has resulted in this win! Well done! #NationalFilmAwardspic.twitter.com/45aHvRllJr? Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 3, 2017
Earlier this week, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja flew out of Mumbai together - their travel wardrobes were colour coordinated.
Sonam Kapoor is currently shooting for Padman, also starring Akshay Kumar. She will also share screen space with Kareena Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar in Veere Di Wedding.