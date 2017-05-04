Advertisement
HomeBollywood

National Film Awards 2017: The Internet Spotted Sonam Kapoor's Rumoured Boyfriend Anand Ahuja Next To Her

National Film Awards 2017: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were seated in the front row along with filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and the National Awards jury head Priyadarshan

  | May 04, 2017 14:59 IST (New Delhi)
National Film Awards 2017

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja photographed at the National Awards (courtesy MVenkaiahNaidu)

Highlights

  • Sonam received a Special Mention at the National Awards
  • Anil Kapoor, Anand Ahuja were spotted cheering together
  • Sonam and Anand had arrived in New Delhi together
Sonam Kapoor trended all of Wednesday evening after receiving a Special Mention at the National Awards for her critically acclaimed performance in 2016's Neerja. She's still trending a day later because the Internet, at some point between Wednesday and Thursday, spotted Sonam's rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja sitting next to her at the National Awards ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan. Sonam and Anand were seated in the front row along with filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and the National Awards jury head Priyadarshan. Sonam's parents, father Anil Kapoor and mother Sunita, were also spotted cheering for Sonam when she was on stage to receive her award from President Pranab Mukherjee.

The official Twitter account of Venkaiah Naidu, the Minister of Urban Development, tweeted pictures from the event early into the National Awards - Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja can be spotted in one of them.
 

Meanwhile, Twitter is swooning over what an amazing couple Sonam and Anand make.
 
 
 

Sonam's elated father Anil Kapoor could not stop tweeting about his daughter's big day and also shared pictures from inside an intimate celebration party, where Anand was, however, not spotted:
 



This is how Mr Kapoor congratulated both Sonam Kapoor and Akshay Kumar, who won Best Actor for his portrayal of naval officer Rustom Pavri in Rustom. In Mr Kapoor's tweet for Sonam, he can be seen applauding his daughter along with Anand.
 
 

Earlier this week, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja flew out of Mumbai together - their travel wardrobes were colour coordinated.
 
sonamkapoor

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja photographed at the Mumbai airport

Anand Ahuja has previously attended Sunita Kapoor's birthday celebrations in London and was part of Sonam's cousin Akshay Marwah's roka ceremony in New Delhi.
 
 

What A Wonderful Way To Celebrate Mothers Day!

A post shared by Sunita Kapoor (@kapoor.sunita) on

 

A photo posted by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on


 
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, both active on social media, also often feature together in Instagram posts like these:
 
 

Blue Skies #latergram #everydayphenomenal

A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on


 
 

How you gonna post MY pic before me @sonamkapoor !? Well, we'll see who gets more likes, ok!?

A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on


 
Sonam has reportedly been dating businessman Anand Ahuja for almost two years now and is often spotted wearing Bhane, the clothing label he owns.

Sonam Kapoor is currently shooting for Padman, also starring Akshay Kumar. She will also share screen space with Kareena Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar in Veere Di Wedding.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement