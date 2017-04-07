Advertisement
National Film Awards: Akshay Kumar Says 'Thank You A Small Word,' Posts LOL Pic With Sonam Kapoor

National Film Awards: Akshay Kumar, Best Actor, said: "Countless emotions, very hard to express my gratitude right"

  | April 07, 2017 14:41 IST (New Delhi)
Sonam Kapoor and Akshay Kumar in a still from Thank You

  • Akshay Kumar won his first National Award
  • Sonam Kapoor was named for Special Mention National Award
  • Akshay and Sonam are currently filming Padman together
First time National Awardee Akshay Kumar is processing his Best Actor win for the film Rustom. The 49-year-old star beat the redoubtable Mohanlal for the honour, as National Film Awards jury chairman Priyadarshan revealed, for his performance as a naval commander who goes to trial for the murder of his romantic rival. "Countless emotions, very hard to express my gratitude right now but still tried," Akshay Kumar captioned a video message he posted on his social media accounts. In it, he says, "Thank you seems like a very small word right now...I'm humbled by this honour." Here is the message Akshay Kumar posted:
 


Akshay is currently filming his new movie Padman in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh. His co-star is actress Sonam Kapoor, who received a special mention for her film Neerja, which also won the National Award for Best Hindi Film. "Shocked and grateful," Sonam Kapoor captioned a hilarious picture of herself and Akshay Kumar that she posted on Instagram:
 



Others from the Bollywood fraternity who were awarded by the National Awards jury included Dangal star Zaira Wasim, who won Best Supporting Actress; Ajay Devgn's Shivaay, which won Best Special Effects; and Amitabh Bachchan's Pink, which won Best Film on Social Issues. The Priyanka Chopra-produced Marathi film Ventilator won Best Director and Best Editing.

Akshay Kumar has been inundated with wishes on Twitter from colleagues like Sidharth Malhotra, Anupam Kher and Sajid Khan.

Akshay has made two film appearances this year - he played the title role in the very successful Jolly LLB 2, and had a cameo in Naam Shabana. Akshay Kumar has wrapped two more films that will release this year - Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, 2.0 in which he will play the villain opposite Rajinikanth.

Padman, Akshay Kumar's current project, is produced by his wife Twinkle Khanna. R Balki directs and Radhika Apte also stars.

 

