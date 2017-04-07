National Film Awards: Akshay Kumar Says 'Thank You A Small Word,' Posts LOL Pic With Sonam Kapoor

Akshay is currently filming his new movie Padman in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh. His co-star is actress Sonam Kapoor, who received a special mention for her film Neerja, which also won the National Award for Best Hindi Film. "Shocked and grateful," Sonam Kapoor captioned a hilarious picture of herself and Akshay Kumar that she posted on Instagram:
Others from the Bollywood fraternity who were awarded by the National Awards jury included Dangal star Zaira Wasim, who won Best Supporting Actress; Ajay Devgn's Shivaay, which won Best Special Effects; and Amitabh Bachchan's Pink, which won Best Film on Social Issues. The Priyanka Chopra-produced Marathi film Ventilator won Best Director and Best Editing.
Akshay Kumar has been inundated with wishes on Twitter from colleagues like Sidharth Malhotra, Anupam Kher and Sajid Khan.
Akshay has made two film appearances this year - he played the title role in the very successful Jolly LLB 2, and had a cameo in Naam Shabana. Akshay Kumar has wrapped two more films that will release this year - Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, 2.0 in which he will play the villain opposite Rajinikanth.
Padman, Akshay Kumar's current project, is produced by his wife Twinkle Khanna. R Balki directs and Radhika Apte also stars.