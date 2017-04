National Film Awards: Akshay Kumar Says 'Thank You A Small Word,' Posts LOL Pic With Sonam Kapoor

#NationalFilmAwards : Best Actor for #Rustom...countless emotions, very hard to express my gratitude right now but still tried,a big THANK YOU A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Apr 7, 2017 at 12:59am PDT

Who would've thought!! Shocked and grateful!! All the way from maheshvar!!! #nationalawards #neerja #rustom @akshaykumar A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Apr 7, 2017 at 1:10am PDT

First time National Awardee Akshay Kumar is processing his Best Actor win for the film. The 49-year-old star beat the redoubtable Mohanlal for the honour, as National Film Awards jury chairman Priyadarshan revealed, for his performance as a naval commander who goes to trial for the murder of his romantic rival. "Countless emotions, very hard to express my gratitude right now but still tried," Akshay Kumar captioned a video message he posted on his social media accounts. In it, he says, "Thank you seems like a very small word right now...I'm humbled by this honour." Here is the message Akshay Kumar posted:Akshay is currently filming his new moviein Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh. His co-star is actress Sonam Kapoor, who received a special mention for her film, which also won the National Award for Best Hindi Film. "Shocked and grateful," Sonam Kapoor captioned a hilarious picture of herself and Akshay Kumar that she posted on Instagram:Others from the Bollywood fraternity who were awarded by the National Awards jury includedstar Zaira Wasim, who won Best Supporting Actress; Ajay Devgn's, which won Best Special Effects; and Amitabh Bachchan's, which won Best Film on Social Issues. The Priyanka Chopra-produced Marathi filmwon Best Director and Best Editing.Akshay Kumar has been inundated with wishes on Twitter from colleagues like Sidharth Malhotra, Anupam Kher and Sajid Khan.Akshay has made two film appearances this year - he played the title role in the very successful, and had a cameo in. Akshay Kumar has wrapped two more films that will release this year -in which he will play the villain opposite Rajinikanth., Akshay Kumar's current project, is produced by his wife Twinkle Khanna. R Balki directs and Radhika Apte also stars.