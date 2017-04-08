National Film Awards: Amitabh Bachchan Says Pink's Win Is 'Most Deserving Recognition'

Here's what Amitabh Bachchan tweeted:
T 2487 - A most deserving recognition for the entire team of PINK .. in particular Tony, Shoojit and Ronnie .. may you ever prosper ! pic.twitter.com/PuZfNsCTPo? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 7, 2017
Shoojit Sircar also hailed the jury's decision and said in a statement: "I would like to humbly thank my entire team for this huge honour. Pink would not have been possible without Mr Amitabh Bachchan and his support and I would like to also thank my friend and Producer Ronnie Lahiri, Director Aniruddha, my writer Ritesh Shah, my lovely cast and crew for coming together with me. I would also like to thank the National Award jury for bestowing one of the most respectable laurels on us, and I feel more responsible now to persevere ahead with the film and its cause. I will not celebrate this Award in the usual manner but will dedicate to taking Pink to larger audiences."
Actresses Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan in the film. Kriti, who will be soon seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's indu Sarkar tweeted:
Thank u to one and all for all the love,good wishes,appreciation and respect shown to #PINK from the day it released. PINK is ETERNAL pic.twitter.com/YO8sJzjN75? Kirti Kulhari (@kulharikirti) April 8, 2017
In Pink, Amitabh Bachchan featured as advocate Deepak, who comes out of retirement to fight a case for Minal (Taapsee Pannu) who has been incorrectly accused of attempt to murder. Minal says she was in face sexually assaulted by Rajveer (Angad Bedi) who has falsely accused Minal to steer the case in his favour.
Pink released in November last year to fabulous reviews.