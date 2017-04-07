Advertisement
National Film Awards: Hansal Mehta On Aligarh Snub, 'There Are Bound To Be Disappointments'

National Film Awards: Hansal Mehta, who is known for his critically-acclaimed film Aligarh, tweeted that he is getting calls asking if he was 'disappointed' with the film not winning any award this year

  | April 07, 2017 22:29 IST (New Delhi)
Aligarh

Rajkummar Rao and Manoj Bajpayee in a still from Aligarh

Highlights

  • "While we are disappointed, would like to congratulate others," he wrote
  • Aligarh was based on a real life story of AMU professor
  • Mr Mehta had earlier won a National Award for Shahid
Soon after the 64th National Film Awards were announced, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is known for his critically-acclaimed film Aligarh, tweeted that he is getting calls asking if he was 'disappointed' with the film not winning any award this year. Aligarh, starring Rajkummar Rao and Manoj Bajpayee, was based on a real life story of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) professor, who was persecuted for being gay. Manoj Bajpayee's performance in the film received a lot of appreciation and he was considered as more National-Award worthy, which went to Akshay Kumar for Rustom, reports news agency PTI. Rajkummar Rao played a journalist, who tells his story to the world.

In his response, Mr Mehta wrote: Yes, Aligarh was entered and while we are disappointed like many other colleagues, I would like to congratulate all the winners. The jury has a difficult job every year and there are bound to be disappointments for many, a few debatable awards and much hurt over being overlooked. At the same time some fine films have been rewarded and some excellent work has been recognized."

Read Hansal Mehta's full post:
 

Mr Mehta further, who won the National Films Award last year for 2013 film Shahid, wrote that it's more important that the fight for LGBTQ rights continues. "If Aligarh has shone a light on these issues and if India's ignored LGBTQ's population are able to move forward with dignity rights, and unconditional integration into the mainstream, we will consider our task in making Aligarh accomplished," he tweeted.
 

The 64th National Film Awards were announced on Friday in New Delhi. Akshay Kumar got his first Best Actor National Award for Rustom while Sonam Kapoor got a Special Mention for her role in Neerja. Zaira Wasim won Best Supporting Actress for Dangal; Best Film on Social Issues went to Amitabh Bachchan's Pink and Priyanka Chopra-produced Marathi film Ventilator won Best Director and Best Editing.
 

 

