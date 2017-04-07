National Film Awards: Hansal Mehta On Aligarh Snub, 'There Are Bound To Be Disappointments'

In his response, Mr Mehta wrote: Yes, Aligarh was entered and while we are disappointed like many other colleagues, I would like to congratulate all the winners. The jury has a difficult job every year and there are bound to be disappointments for many, a few debatable awards and much hurt over being overlooked. At the same time some fine films have been rewarded and some excellent work has been recognized."
Am getting calls asking me if Aligarh was entered for the National Awards and if i was disappointed with the.. pic.twitter.com/93cw80iv7b? Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) April 7, 2017
Mr Mehta further, who won the National Films Award last year for 2013 film Shahid, wrote that it's more important that the fight for LGBTQ rights continues. "If Aligarh has shone a light on these issues and if India's ignored LGBTQ's population are able to move forward with dignity rights, and unconditional integration into the mainstream, we will consider our task in making Aligarh accomplished," he tweeted.
My only hope is that the debate over Section 377 and LGBTQ rights is not ignored. If Aligarh has shone a light on.. pic.twitter.com/pusrCThOkl? Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) April 7, 2017
The 64th National Film Awards were announced on Friday in New Delhi. Akshay Kumar got his first Best Actor National Award for Rustom while Sonam Kapoor got a Special Mention for her role in Neerja. Zaira Wasim won Best Supporting Actress for Dangal; Best Film on Social Issues went to Amitabh Bachchan's Pink and Priyanka Chopra-produced Marathi film Ventilator won Best Director and Best Editing.