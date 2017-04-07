National Film Awards: Sonam Kapoor Flooded With Wishes From Dad Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Read Anil Kapoor's post:
#Neerja for #BestFilm & Special Mention Best Actress jury @sonamakapoor !! This news just made my morning in London! Congratulations team! pic.twitter.com/CFFFPcxCYY? Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 7, 2017
Here's what the celebs posted on Sonam's win:
Congratulations @sonamakapoor big big hug!!!! And also to Ram Madhwani and team Neerja!!!!? Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) April 7, 2017
Congratulations to the wonderful team of #Neerja for the honour bestowed on you!! Congratulations to @sonamakapoor!!! Big love to you!!!? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 7, 2017
Congratulations @sonamakapoor .. so thrilled and happy for you :)? Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) April 7, 2017
@sonamakapoor@RamKMadhvani and team congratulations on Neerja #NationalAward? bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) April 7, 2017
Soon after the announcements were made, Sonam, instantly posted a picture on Instagram with Akshay explaining their reaction.
Sonam's Neerja won the Best Hindi film award. She portrayed the role of airhostess Neerja Bhanot in the Ram Madhvani-directed film. Neerja released to rave reviews in March 2016.
Apart from Akshay and Sonam, others who were awarded by the National Awards are - Dangal's Zaira Wasim won Best Supporting Actress; Ajay Devgn's Shivaay won Best Special Effects; Best Film on Social Issues went to Amitabh Bachchan's Pink and Priyanka Chopra-produced Marathi film Ventilator won Best Director and Best Editing.
Sonam Kapoor and Akshay Kumar have earlier co-starred in the 2011 film Thank You. Their next film Padman is directed by R Balki and produced by Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna's Mrs Funnybones Movies. The film also stars Radhika Apte.