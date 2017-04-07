Advertisement
HomeBollywood

National Film Awards: Sonam Kapoor Flooded With Wishes From Dad Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

At the 64th National Film Awards, Sonam Kapoor got a Special Mention for her role as Neerja Bhanot in Neerja. Her father Anil Kapoor, actors Alia Bhatt, Dhanush, congratulated the actress on her big win

  | April 07, 2017 18:44 IST (New Delhi)
National Film Awards

Sonam Kapoor in Neerja

Highlights

  • "So thrilled and happy for you," wrote Dhanush
  • Sonam is currently filming Padman with Akshay Kumar
  • Akshay Kumar won his first National Award for Rustom
Actress Sonam Kapoor was shooting in Madhya Pradesh with Akshay Kumar for their upcoming film Padman, when she received the news of getting a Special Mention for her role in Neerja at the 64th National Film Awards. The moment called for a double celebration for these two stars as Akshay also got his first Best Actor National Award for Rustom. Soon after the announcements were made, Sonam's father Anil Kapoor, who is currently filming Mubarakan in London, shared his joy on his daughter's big win on Twitter. "This news just made my morning," wrote Mr Kapoor. Her colleagues from the industry like Alia Bhatt, Dhanush, Bhumi Pednekar, filmmaker Karan Johar, were among those who congratulated the Delhi 6 actress.

Read Anil Kapoor's post:
 

Here's what the celebs posted on Sonam's win:
 
 
 



Soon after the announcements were made, Sonam, instantly posted a picture on Instagram with Akshay explaining their reaction.
 


Sonam's Neerja won the Best Hindi film award. She portrayed the role of airhostess Neerja Bhanot in the Ram Madhvani-directed film. Neerja released to rave reviews in March 2016.

Apart from Akshay and Sonam, others who were awarded by the National Awards are - Dangal's Zaira Wasim won Best Supporting Actress; Ajay Devgn's Shivaay won Best Special Effects; Best Film on Social Issues went to Amitabh Bachchan's Pink and Priyanka Chopra-produced Marathi film Ventilator won Best Director and Best Editing.

Sonam Kapoor and Akshay Kumar have earlier co-starred in the 2011 film Thank You. Their next film Padman is directed by R Balki and produced by Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna's Mrs Funnybones Movies. The film also stars Radhika Apte.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement