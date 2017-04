National Film Awards: Sonam Kapoor Flooded With Wishes From Dad Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

#Neerja for #BestFilm & Special Mention Best Actress jury @sonamakapoor !! This news just made my morning in London! Congratulations team! pic.twitter.com/CFFFPcxCYY ? Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 7, 2017

Congratulations @sonamakapoor big big hug!!!! And also to Ram Madhwani and team Neerja!!!! ? Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) April 7, 2017

Congratulations to the wonderful team of #Neerja for the honour bestowed on you!! Congratulations to @sonamakapoor!!! Big love to you!!! ? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 7, 2017

Congratulations @sonamakapoor .. so thrilled and happy for you :) ? Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) April 7, 2017

Who would've thought!! Shocked and grateful!! All the way from maheshvar!!! #nationalawards #neerja #rustom @akshaykumar A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Apr 7, 2017 at 1:10am PDT

Actress Sonam Kapoor was shooting in Madhya Pradesh with Akshay Kumar for their upcoming film, when she received the news of getting a Special Mention for her role in Neerja at the 64th National Film Awards . The moment called for a double celebration for these two stars as Akshay also got his first Best Actor National Award for. Soon after the announcements were made, Sonam's father Anil Kapoor, who is currently filmingin London, shared his joy on his daughter's big win on Twitter. "This news just made my morning," wrote Mr Kapoor. Her colleagues from the industry like Alia Bhatt, Dhanush, Bhumi Pednekar, filmmaker Karan Johar, were among those who congratulated theactress.Read Anil Kapoor's post:Here's what the celebs posted on Sonam's win:Soon after the announcements were made , Sonam, instantly posted a picture on Instagram with Akshay explaining their reaction.Sonam'swon the Best Hindi film award. She portrayed the role of airhostess Neerja Bhanot in the Ram Madhvani-directed film.released to rave reviews in March 2016.Apart from Akshay and Sonam , others who were awarded by the National Awards are -'s Zaira Wasim won Best Supporting Actress; Ajay Devgn'swon Best Special Effects; Best Film on Social Issues went to Amitabh Bachchan'sand Priyanka Chopra-produced Marathi filmwon Best Director and Best Editing.Sonam Kapoor and Akshay Kumar have earlier co-starred in the 2011 film. Their next filmis directed by R Balki and produced by Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna's Mrs Funnybones Movies. The film also stars Radhika Apte.