National Film Awards: Sonam Kapoor Is 'Fortunate,' Says Dad Anil Kapoor

Soon after the National Film Awards announcements were made, Anil Kapoor expressed his happiness on Twitter. "This news just made my morning," wrote Mr Kapoor.
#Neerja for #BestFilm & Special Mention Best Actress jury @sonamakapoor !! This news just made my morning in London! Congratulations team! pic.twitter.com/CFFFPcxCYY? Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 7, 2017
Ram Madhvani's Neerja was named the Best Hindi Film for the 64th National Awards.
"All the departments of Neerja were excellent. But Sonam was Neerja and Neerja was Sonam. I am very happy that not just the film, but even Sonam has received a National Award."
In the film, Sonam Kapoor played the role of airhostess Neerja Bhanot.
A couple of days ago, Mr Madhvani lauded Sonam's efforts in making Neerja successful.
He tweeted this:
A director can push the actor but the director can't help the actor to land ...safely. This is all you @sonamakapoor. Well earned accolades https://t.co/oTJRhmJxH5? Ram Madhvani (@RamKMadhvani) April 13, 2017
Meanwhile, veteran actress Shabana Azmi also congratulated Sonam and told her that she is 'very proud' of her achievements.
This made my day year and everything! Thank you @AzmiShabana and thank you @RamKMadhvani for showing me this! pic.twitter.com/3PrBKSLVag? Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 13, 2017
Anil Kapoor has also received two National Awards - Best Actor Pukar and a Special Jury award as producer of Gandhi, My Father.
