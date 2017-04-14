National Film Awards: Sonam Kapoor Is 'Fortunate,' Says Dad Anil Kapoor

#Neerja for #BestFilm & Special Mention Best Actress jury @sonamakapoor !! This news just made my morning in London! Congratulations team! pic.twitter.com/CFFFPcxCYY ? Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 7, 2017

A director can push the actor but the director can't help the actor to land ...safely. This is all you @sonamakapoor. Well earned accolades https://t.co/oTJRhmJxH5 ? Ram Madhvani (@RamKMadhvani) April 13, 2017

This made my day year and everything! Thank you @AzmiShabana and thank you @RamKMadhvani for showing me this! pic.twitter.com/3PrBKSLVag ? Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 13, 2017