National Film Awards: Sonam Kapoor Is 'Fortunate,' Says Dad Anil Kapoor

Actress Sonam Kapoor recently got a Special Mention for her role in Neerja at the 64th National Film Awards. Her father Anil Kapoor is now looking forward to Sonam receiving an award for her work from President Pranab Mukherjee . "I am very happy. I was discussing it with my family that she is so fortunate. In such a short span of time, at such a young age, with such a less number of films, she has got this recognition from the highest award in our country. Besides, the film has been loved by all. I am looking forward to the May 3 event when Sonam will be on dais receiving an award from the President of this country," Mr Kapoor told news agency IANS.Soon after the National Film Awards announcements were made, Anil Kapoor expressed his happiness on Twitter. "This news just made my morning," wrote Mr Kapoor.Ram Madhvani'swas named the Best Hindi Film for the 64th National Awards."All the departments ofwere excellent. But Sonam was Neerja and Neerja was Sonam. I am very happy that not just the film, but even Sonam has received a National Award."In the film, Sonam Kapoor played the role of airhostess Neerja Bhanot.A couple of days ago, Mr Madhvani lauded Sonam's efforts in making Neerja successful He tweeted this:Meanwhile, veteran actress Shabana Azmi also congratulated Sonam and told her that she is 'very proud' of her achievements.Anil Kapoor has also received two National Awards - Best Actorand a Special Jury award as producer of(With IANS inputs)