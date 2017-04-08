National Film Awards - Why Is Everyone Questioning Akshay Kumar's Best Actor Win?: Jury Head Priyadarshan

"Akshay was given the best actor on the basis of his performance in two films - Airlift and Rustom. It was the jury's decision. One performance was dramatic and one was realistic. But according to the rule book, only one film can be mentioned and Rustom was mentioned in the list. But the award recognises his performance in both the movies," he told PTI.
Apart from Hera Pheri, Priyadarshan has collaborated with Akshay Kumar on films like Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhaag, Bhool Bhulaiya, De Dana Dan and Khatta Meetha.
Of regional cinema emerging as the big winner in the 64h edition of National Film Awards, Priyadarshan said: "While watching films we realised that a lot of Bollywood movies were themed around homosexuality. The movies are not really highlighting social problems. Whereas regional cinema are themed around fantastic social issues. They try to tell different stories. Even Dangal doesn't talk about social issues. It was a life story."
This year, Marathi film Kasaav won Best Feature Film, actress Surabhi CM got the Best Actress prize for Malayalam film Minnaminunge and Rajesh Mapuskar was named Best Director for Marathi film Ventilator, produced by Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra.
"Regional movies are not made with the aim to earn Rs 100 crore. They are made from the heart. We should promote films that reflect the Indian culture. Regional movies are doing a very good job of storytelling through social issues," Priyadarshan told PTI.
Other Bollywood films on the National Film Awards winners list are Neerja (Best Hindi Film), Pink (Best Film on Social Issues) and Shivaay (Best Special Effects). Actress Sonam Kapoor also got a Special Mention for her role in Neerja while Zaira Wasim won Best Supporting Actress for Dangal.
(With PTI inputs)