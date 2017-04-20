Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Navya Naveli's Pic With Mom Shweta And Grandmother Will Give You Holiday Goals

Jaya Bachchan, her daughter Shweta, and granddaughter Navya Naveli are reportedly on a holiday in Maldives

  | April 20, 2017 13:55 IST (New Delhi)
Navya Naveli

Navya photographed with Shweta Nanda. (Image courtesy: navya__nanda)

Highlights

  • Jaya bachchan posed with her daughter and granddaughter at a port
  • Alia Bhatt is also on a vacation with her friend
  • Alia and her friend were twining in denims
Actress Jaya Bachchan, her daughter Shweta, and granddaughter Navya Naveli are reportedly on a holiday in Maldives and the picture of the three generations posing together will definitely give you vacation goals. A picture of the three ladies by a port was instagrammed by a fan page of Navya Naveli Nanda. Jaya Bachchan, dressed in trousers and kurti, was sandwiched between Shweta and Navya. Shweta wore a tee with fitted pants and Navya opted for jeggings with a loose white top. They posed with a yacht in the background. Navya Naveli recently graduated from London's Sevenoaks School where she studied with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan.

Check out their picture here:
 
 

Maldives . . .#navyananda #navyaavelinanda#shwetabachchan #shwetananda

A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navya__nanda) on



Meanwhile, actress Alia Bhatt is also on vacation. After starring in four consecutive hit films - 2016's Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi and 2017's Badrinath Ki Dulhania - Alia took a well-deserved break. Alia's vacation partner is model Akanksha Ranjan. Alia and Akansha posted pictures from the airport with similar captions. Alia's caption said: "Bitten by the travel bug. (sic)"

Check out Alia and Akanksha's Instagram posts:
 
 

Bitten by the travel bug

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on

 
 

Annual honeymoon - Round 3, Part 1 #travelbugs

A post shared by Kanch (@akansharanjankapoor) on



There were reports that Alia Bhatt was planning to take a break after Badrinath Ki Dulhania, but she told news agency IANS: "I am not going on a big holiday or break. I am going away for eight-ten days and that's ok. So, I will learn things that I don't get time to do like sing, dance, cook and spend time with my cat."

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Dragon, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. The superhero film will be directed by Ayan Mukherji.

 

RelatedStories

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement