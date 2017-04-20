Navya Naveli's Pic With Mom Shweta And Grandmother Will Give You Holiday Goals

Check out their picture here:
Meanwhile, actress Alia Bhatt is also on vacation. After starring in four consecutive hit films - 2016's Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi and 2017's Badrinath Ki Dulhania - Alia took a well-deserved break. Alia's vacation partner is model Akanksha Ranjan. Alia and Akansha posted pictures from the airport with similar captions. Alia's caption said: "Bitten by the travel bug. (sic)"
Check out Alia and Akanksha's Instagram posts:
There were reports that Alia Bhatt was planning to take a break after Badrinath Ki Dulhania, but she told news agency IANS: "I am not going on a big holiday or break. I am going away for eight-ten days and that's ok. So, I will learn things that I don't get time to do like sing, dance, cook and spend time with my cat."
Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Dragon, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. The superhero film will be directed by Ayan Mukherji.