Navya Naveli's Pic With Mom Shweta And Grandmother Will Give You Holiday Goals

Maldives . . .#navyananda #navyaavelinanda#shwetabachchan #shwetananda A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navya__nanda) on Apr 18, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

Bitten by the travel bug A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Apr 18, 2017 at 1:58am PDT

Annual honeymoon - Round 3, Part 1 #travelbugs A post shared by Kanch (@akansharanjankapoor) on Apr 18, 2017 at 1:44am PDT

Actress Jaya Bachchan, her daughter Shweta, and granddaughter Navya Naveli are reportedly on a holiday in Maldives and the picture of the three generations posing together will definitely give you vacation goals. A picture of the three ladies by a port was instagrammed by a fan page of Navya Naveli Nanda. Jaya Bachchan, dressed in trousers and, was sandwiched between Shweta and Navya. Shweta wore a tee with fitted pants and Navya opted for jeggings with a loose white top. They posed with a yacht in the background. Navya Naveli recently graduated from London's Sevenoaks School where she studied with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan.Check out their picture here:Meanwhile, actress Alia Bhatt is also on vacation. After starring in four consecutive hit films - 2016'sand 2017's- Alia took a well-deserved break. Alia's vacation partner is model Akanksha Ranjan. Alia and Akansha posted pictures from the airport with similar captions. Alia's caption said: "Bitten by the travel bug. (sic)"Check out Alia and Akanksha's Instagram posts:There were reports that Alia Bhatt was planning to take a break after, but she told news agency IANS: "I am not going on a big holiday or break. I am going away for eight-ten days and that's ok. So, I will learn things that I don't get time to do like sing, dance, cook and spend time with my cat."Alia Bhatt will be next seen in, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. The superhero film will be directed by Ayan Mukherji.