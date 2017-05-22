Neerja Bhanot's Family To Take Legal Action Against Neerja Makers

Neerja, directed by Ram Madhvani, earned an estimate of Rs 125 crore worldwide. The film featured Sonam Kapoor as the title character, with Shabana Azmi, Yogendra Tiku and Shekhar Ravjiani in supporting roles.
Neerja is based on airhostess Neerja Bhanot's life, who died while trying to save ave the passengers on board a hijacked Pan Am Flight 73 in September 1986. Neerja Bhanot was awarded the Ashoka Chakra for her bravery and sacrifice in 1987. She was the youngest person to receive it.
In an earlier interview to news agency IANS, Sonam Kapoor described her experience of working in Neerja as "a turning point" in her life. "Neerja has been a turning point in my life not because of the movie but the kind of person she still is in my life. Kindness is something very rare these days, and that is something she has taught me," IANS quoted Sonam as saying.
Neerja bagged six awards at the 62nd Filmfare Awards including Best Film (Critics), Best Actress (Critics) (Kapoor), and Best Supporting Actress (Shabana Azmi).
(With PTI and IANS inputs)