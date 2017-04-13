NeerjaDirector Ram Madhvani On Sonam Kapoor's National Award Win: 'This Is All You'

A director can push the actor but the director can't help the actor to land ...safely. This is all you @sonamakapoor. Well earned accolades https://t.co/oTJRhmJxH5? Ram Madhvani (@RamKMadhvani) April 13, 2017
This made my day year and everything! Thank you @AzmiShabana and thank you @RamKMadhvani for showing me this! pic.twitter.com/3PrBKSLVag? Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 13, 2017
Following his post, Sonam Kapoor and Ram Madhvani shared a Twitter chat. The Khoobsurat actress thanked Mr Madhvani for being 'super' and for not letting her fall.
See Sonam Kapoor's tweet below:
All coz of you ram! You pushed me and thank god I didn't fall! https://t.co/f00r1sHw5w? Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 13, 2017
Ram!!! Seriously !! You were super ram! You flew down and caught me! That's why #thankramididntfallhttps://t.co/Vc10enoxsf? Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 13, 2017
Veteran actress Shabana Azmi portrayed the role of Sonam Kapoor's mother in Neerja .The film, which was a biopic on airhostess Neerja Bhanot, also featured Yogendra Tiku and Shekhar Ravjiani in supporting roles.
Sonam Kapoor was busy shooting for Padman co-starring Akshay Kumar when she received the news of getting a Special Mention for her role in Neerja. Her father Anil Kapoor and colleagues from the film fraternity like - Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Dhanush and Bhumi Pednekar congratulated her on social media.
The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress posted a picture on Instagram with Akshay Kumar soon after the announcement was made. The picture clearly explained their shock and happiness on their achievement.
See the picture posted by Sonam Kapoor below:
After Padman, Sonam Kapoor will be seen in Shahanka Ghosh's Veere Di Wedding, co-starring Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.