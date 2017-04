NeerjaDirector Ram Madhvani On Sonam Kapoor's National Award Win: 'This Is All You'

A director can push the actor but the director can't help the actor to land ...safely. This is all you @sonamakapoor. Well earned accolades https://t.co/oTJRhmJxH5 ? Ram Madhvani (@RamKMadhvani) April 13, 2017

This made my day year and everything! Thank you @AzmiShabana and thank you @RamKMadhvani for showing me this! pic.twitter.com/3PrBKSLVag ? Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 13, 2017

All coz of you ram! You pushed me and thank god I didn't fall! https://t.co/f00r1sHw5w ? Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 13, 2017

Ram!!! Seriously !! You were super ram! You flew down and caught me! That's why #thankramididntfallhttps://t.co/Vc10enoxsf ? Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 13, 2017

Who would've thought!! Shocked and grateful!! All the way from maheshvar!!! #nationalawards #neerja #rustom @akshaykumar A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Apr 7, 2017 at 1:10am PDT

Ram Madhvani, director of Sonam Kapoor's, praised the 31-year-old actress for her performance in the film. At the 64th National Awards, Sonam Kapoor received a special mention for her film Neerja, which also won the award for Best Hindi Film . In his tweet, the director wrote: "A director can push the actor but the director can't help the actor to land safely. This is all you @sonamakapoor. Well earned accolades." Earlier, he retweeted theactress' post in which Shabana Azmi had congratulated her, saying that her achievement fills her with 'maternal pride' and that she is 'very proud' of her.Following his post, Sonam Kapoor and Ram Madhvani shared a Twitter chat. Theactress thanked Mr Madhvani for being 'super' and for not letting her fall.See Sonam Kapoor's tweet below:Veteran actress Shabana Azmi portrayed the role of Sonam Kapoor's mother in.The film, which was a biopic on airhostess Neerja Bhanot, also featured Yogendra Tiku and Shekhar Ravjiani in supporting roles.Sonam Kapoor was busy shooting forco-starring Akshay Kumar when she received the news of getting a Special Mention for her role in. Her father Anil Kapoor and colleagues from the film fraternity like - Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Dhanush and Bhumi Pednekar congratulated her on social media. Theactress posted a picture on Instagram with Akshay Kumar soon after the announcement was made. The picture clearly explained their shock and happiness on their achievement.See the picture posted by Sonam Kapoor below:After, Sonam Kapoor will be seen in Shahanka Ghosh's, co-starring Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.