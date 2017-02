Neha Dhupa Reminds Us That Lack Of Big Films Doesn't Make An Actor Jobless

Actress Neha Dhupia has reminded the world that actors can be gainfully employed even if they aren't appearing in big films, reports news agency PTI. Business ventures, brand endorsements and TV appearances all count as legitimate work, the 36-year-old actress said. "If an actor is not doing commercial films, doesn't mean he or she has no work to do at all. I have been busy . There are really big stars who are not seen in films but they own football team, they have other businesses and even actresses who are not working for seven-eight years have endorsements to do, appear on television. So all are doing relevant work ," she told PTI.Neha Dhupia, a former model and beauty queen, counts both mainstream movies and smaller films on her resume. Her body of work ranges fromandtoand, which was her last film. Neha told PTI, "You always hope for better work to come your way, work more with interesting filmmakers. They (filmmakers) are aware I exist. I am getting interesting offers but they are not interesting enough to me ."She also said that the she doesn't necessarily have a place in projects that interest her. "Good cinema interests me. Likewas phenomenal but I don't fit in the film," Neha Dupia told PTI.is Aamir Khan's last release which told the story of how a Haryanvi wrestler trained his daughters in his sport.Neha Dhupia is next going to be seen on the finale episode of Karan Johar's chat show, where she will be on the panel handing out 'Koffee awards.'(With inputs from PTI)