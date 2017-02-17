Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Neha Dhupa Reminds Us That Lack Of Big Films Doesn't Make An Actor Jobless

Neha Dhupia said: "If an actor is not doing commercial films, doesn't mean he or she has no work to do at all. I have been busy"

  | February 17, 2017 16:29 IST (New Delhi)
Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia in London. (Image courtesy: nehadhupia)

Actress Neha Dhupia has reminded the world that actors can be gainfully employed even if they aren't appearing in big films, reports news agency PTI. Business ventures, brand endorsements and TV appearances all count as legitimate work, the 36-year-old actress said. "If an actor is not doing commercial films, doesn't mean he or she has no work to do at all. I have been busy. There are really big stars who are not seen in films but they own football team, they have other businesses and even actresses who are not working for seven-eight years have endorsements to do, appear on television. So all are doing relevant work," she told PTI.

Neha Dhupia, a former model and beauty queen, counts both mainstream movies and smaller films on her resume. Her body of work ranges from Garam Masala and Shootout At Lokhandwala to Phas Gaye Re Obama and Moh Maya Money, which was her last film. Neha told PTI, "You always hope for better work to come your way, work more with interesting filmmakers. They (filmmakers) are aware I exist. I am getting interesting offers but they are not interesting enough to me."

She also said that the she doesn't necessarily have a place in projects that interest her. "Good cinema interests me. Like Dangal was phenomenal but I don't fit in the film," Neha Dupia told PTI. Dangal is Aamir Khan's last release which told the story of how a Haryanvi wrestler trained his daughters in his sport.

Neha Dhupia is next going to be seen on the finale episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, where she will be on the panel handing out 'Koffee awards.'

(With inputs from PTI)

Highlights

  • "I have been busy," says Neha Dhupia, last seen in 2016's Moh Maya Money
  • "All (actors not making films) are doing relevant work," she said
  • Neha Dhupia says the offers she's getting are not "interesting enough"
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement