Neha Dhupa Reminds Us That Lack Of Big Films Doesn't Make An Actor Jobless

Neha Dhupia, a former model and beauty queen, counts both mainstream movies and smaller films on her resume. Her body of work ranges from Garam Masala and Shootout At Lokhandwala to Phas Gaye Re Obama and Moh Maya Money, which was her last film. Neha told PTI, "You always hope for better work to come your way, work more with interesting filmmakers. They (filmmakers) are aware I exist. I am getting interesting offers but they are not interesting enough to me."
She also said that the she doesn't necessarily have a place in projects that interest her. "Good cinema interests me. Like Dangal was phenomenal but I don't fit in the film," Neha Dupia told PTI. Dangal is Aamir Khan's last release which told the story of how a Haryanvi wrestler trained his daughters in his sport.
Neha Dhupia is next going to be seen on the finale episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, where she will be on the panel handing out 'Koffee awards.'
