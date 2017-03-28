Advertisement
Neha Sharma Says She Has Done Well In The Industry Without Any Guidance

Actress Neha Sharma said that her journey in the film industry has not been 'path-breaking', but she has tried to pick the best from what she was offered

  | March 28, 2017 23:00 IST (New Delhi)
Neha Sharma

Neha Sharma was last seen in Tum Bin 2 (Image courtesy: nehasharmaofficial )

Highlights

  • Neha Sharma said she is 'passionate' about cinema
  • Neha Sharma made her Bollywood debut with Mohit Suri's Crook (2010)
  • Neha Sharma will be seen making a cameo appearance in Mubarakan
Actress Neha Sharma, who made her Bollywood debut with Mohit Suri's Crook in 2010, told news agency IANS that her journey in the film industry has not been 'path-breaking', but she has picked the best from what she received. The 29-year-old actress told IANS: "I'm not trying to say that the work I have done in the past is path-breaking, but I have definitely tried to pick the best from what I was offered and being an outsider with no one to guide me I think I have done well." Neha Sharma began her acting career with the 2007 Telugu film Chirutha, directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Neha Sharma, whose performance was highly appreciated in the 2012 movie Kyaa Super Kool Hai Hum, told IANS that she is 'passionate' about cinema. She said: "Yes. The reason I am in cinema is because of the passion I have for cinema. So, for me to convince myself to do anything and everything becomes impossible.

Neha Sharma also featured in the 2009 Telugu film Kurradu opposite Varun Sandesh. She featured in Bollywood films such as Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story (2013), Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013), Youngistaan(2014).

Neha Sharma was last seen in Tum Bin 2 co-starring Aditya Seal, Aashim Gulati and Kanwaljit Singh. The film was directed by Anubhav Sinha. She will next be seen making a cameo appearance in Anees Bazmee's film Mubarakan. The film, which is scheduled to release in July, features Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty in lead roles.

(With IANS inputs)

 

