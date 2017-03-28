Neha Sharma Says She Has Done Well In The Industry Without Any Guidance

Neha Sharma, whose performance was highly appreciated in the 2012 movie Kyaa Super Kool Hai Hum, told IANS that she is 'passionate' about cinema. She said: "Yes. The reason I am in cinema is because of the passion I have for cinema. So, for me to convince myself to do anything and everything becomes impossible.
Neha Sharma also featured in the 2009 Telugu film Kurradu opposite Varun Sandesh. She featured in Bollywood films such as Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story (2013), Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013), Youngistaan(2014).
Neha Sharma was last seen in Tum Bin 2 co-starring Aditya Seal, Aashim Gulati and Kanwaljit Singh. The film was directed by Anubhav Sinha. She will next be seen making a cameo appearance in Anees Bazmee's film Mubarakan. The film, which is scheduled to release in July, features Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty in lead roles.
(With IANS inputs)