Neil Nitin Mukesh And Rukmini Sahay Look Regal In These Wedding Pics

Neil Nitin Mukesh And Rukmini Sahay are currently in Udaipur

  | February 09, 2017 23:30 IST (New Delhi)
Neil Nitin Mukesh

Neil Nitin Mukesh And Rukmini Sahay from their wedding photoshoot (courtesy: theweddingstoryfilms)

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay made our day. Pictures of Neil and Rukmini as the bride and groom have been shared on Thursday night, their wedding day, and yeh dil maange more. Rukmini looks stunning in a traditional combination of red and orange - her lehenga is well complemented with a gold choker and maang tika. Rukmini looks like the perfect Indian bride with churas and kaleere on her mehendi-clad arms. Neil is elegance personified as he opted for a cream-coloured kurta paired with a maroon, embellished sherwani. Neil, who smartly colour coordinated his pheta and the kurta, smiled from behind what appears a door. Neil and Rukmini's destination wedding is In Udaipur.

Till more pictures are made available, these are what you need to see right now.
 
 
 
 
 
 


Neil and Rukmini kicked off their wedding celebrations on Tuesday - the ring ceremony was scheduled for February 7 and was followed by a star-studded sangeet on January 8. Neil and Rukmini arrived at the wedding venue - Udaipur's Radisson Blu - over the weekend and also enjoyed a soulful sufi night on Monday. Rishi Kapoor, who was a special guest at the sangeet, also sang for the couple and so did Neil's father Nitin Mukesh.

We bring you the best moments from Rukmini and Neil's sangeet:
 

 

 

 


Inside Rukmini and Neil's ring ceremony:
 

 

 


This is how the couple were welcomed in Jaipur:
 


Earlier, it was reported that Neil and Rukmini's wedding is expected to be in typically-Bollywood fashion - the groom will arrive in a chariot and Rukmini will make an entry in style, said Mumbai Mirror. The wedding will also reportedly be followed by a reception in Mumbai on February 17. Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay got engaged on Dussehra last year.

Neil Nitin Mukesh will begin work for Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Golmaal Again after the wedding.
 

