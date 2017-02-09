Neil Nitin Mukesh And Rukmini Sahay's Sangeet In Pics And Videos

Kartik Mohan who choreographed dances for the evening shared a picture of his team with Rukmini. He said that Rukmini danced with "grace." Rukimini looked gorgeous in an all gold Lehenga with a red dupatta.
Neil Nitim Mukesh wore a complementary sherwani. In an earlier interview to Mumbai Mirror he said that he would sing for Rukmini.
We've not found a video from that part of the evening, but we did find a clip of actor Rishi Kapoor onstage. Neil played the younger version of Rishi Kapoor's character in 1988 film Vijay. Rishi Kapoor sang Main Shayar To Nahin from Bobby.
The groom-to-be's father Nitin Mukesh also enthralled the crowd by singing on f his father's dfamous tracks Dum Dum Diga Diga. Rishi Kapoor kept him company while Neil and Rukmini danced a bit.
Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay's elaborate wedding celebrations started in Udaipur from February 7. There was a pre-wedding party cum engagement ceremony on Tuesday which was followed by mehendi on Wednesday morning. Neil and Rukmini got engaged on Dussehra last year.