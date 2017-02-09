Advertisement
Neil Nitin Mukesh And Rukmini Sahay's Sangeet In Pics And Videos

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay's sangeet was just another Bollywood film - fancy décor, a gorgeous bride-to-be and guests having fun

  February 09, 2017
Neil Nitin Mukesh reportedly sang at the sangeet. (Image courtesy: wedmegood)

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and bride-to-be Rukmini Sahay are having a ball in Udaipur with their wedding celebrations getting more grand by each passing day. Neil and Rukmini are in Udaipur for their three-day long wedding celebrations which will end tonight. There was a sangeet ceremony on Wednesday and from the pictures and videos being circulated on social media sites, one can deduce that it was pure fun. Neil Nitin Mukesh, 35, looked charming in a sherwani while Rukmini Shaay, 27, dazzled in an embroidered lehenga. Rukmini reportedly danced to Nucleya's Laung Gawacha at the do while Neil sang for his bride-to-be.

Kartik Mohan who choreographed dances for the evening shared a picture of his team with Rukmini. He said that Rukmini danced with "grace." Rukimini looked gorgeous in an all gold Lehenga with a red dupatta.
 
 

A photo posted by Kartik Mohan (@kartzzz7) on



Neil Nitim Mukesh wore a complementary sherwani. In an earlier interview to Mumbai Mirror he said that he would sing for Rukmini.
 
 

A photo posted by Kartik Mohan (@kartzzz7) on


We've not found a video from that part of the evening, but we did find a clip of actor Rishi Kapoor onstage. Neil played the younger version of Rishi Kapoor's character in 1988 film Vijay. Rishi Kapoor sang Main Shayar To Nahin from Bobby.
 
 

A video posted by Kartik Mohan (@kartzzz7) on



The groom-to-be's father Nitin Mukesh also enthralled the crowd by singing on f his father's dfamous tracks Dum Dum Diga Diga. Rishi Kapoor kept him company while Neil and Rukmini danced a bit.
 


Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay's elaborate wedding celebrations started in Udaipur from February 7. There was a pre-wedding party cum engagement ceremony on Tuesday which was followed by mehendi on Wednesday morning. Neil and Rukmini got engaged on Dussehra last year.

Highlights

  • Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay will get married on February 9
  • The 3-day long wedding celebrations had mehendi, engagement ceremonies
  • Rishi Kapoor and Nitin Mukesh sang at the sangeet
 

