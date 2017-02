Neil Nitin Mukesh And Rukmini Sahay's Sangeet In Pics And Videos

A photo posted by Kartik Mohan (@kartzzz7) on Feb 8, 2017 at 5:45pm PST

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and bride-to-be Rukmini Sahay are having a ball in Udaipur with their wedding celebrations getting more grand by each passing day. Neil and Rukmini are in Udaipur for their three-day long wedding celebrations which will end tonight. There was aceremony on Wednesday and from the pictures and videos being circulated on social media sites, one can deduce that it was pure fun. Neil Nitin Mukesh, 35, looked charming in awhile Rukmini Shaay, 27, dazzled in an embroidered. Rukmini reportedly danced to Nucleya'sat the do while Neil sang for his bride-to-be.Kartik Mohan who choreographed dances for the evening shared a picture of his team with Rukmini. He said that Rukmini danced with "grace." Rukimini looked gorgeous in an all goldwith a redNeil Nitim Mukesh wore a complementary. In an earlier interview to Mumbai Mirror he said that he would sing for Rukmini.We've not found a video from that part of the evening, but we did find a clip of actor Rishi Kapoor onstage. Neil played the younger version of Rishi Kapoor's character in 1988 film. Rishi Kapoor sangfromThe groom-to-be's father Nitin Mukesh also enthralled the crowd by singing on f his father's dfamous tracks. Rishi Kapoor kept him company while Neil and Rukmini danced a bit.Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay's elaborate wedding celebrations started in Udaipur from February 7. There was a pre-wedding party cum engagement ceremony on Tuesday which was followed byon Wednesday morning. Neil and Rukmini got engaged on Dussehra last year.