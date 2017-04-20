Advertisement
Neil Nitin Mukesh Finally Joins Team Golmaal Again, Begins Shooting With Parineeti Chopra

Neil Nitin Mukesh, Parineeti Chopra and Tabu are new additions to the Golmaal franchise

  | April 20, 2017 23:36 IST (New Delhi)
Golmaal Again

Neil Nitin Mukesh with Parineeti Chopra on the sets of Golmaal Again (Courtesy: neilnitinmukesh)

  • "Such an honour being a part of Rohit Shetty's creation," wrote Neil
  • Golmaal Again is scheduled for a Diwali release
  • He will also be seen in Indu Sarkar
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has finally joined the cast of Golmaal Again and began shooting for the film on Thursday. The 35-year-old actor confirmed his appearance on social media and posted pictures with director Rohit Shetty and actress Parineeti Chopra on Instagram. "Such an honour being a part of Rohit Shetty's creation," Neil captioned one of his posts. Golmaal Again is the fourth instalment of blockbuster comedy series Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, which released in 2006. The film will hit the theatres during Diwali along with Rajinikanth and Akshyay Kumar 2.0 and Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar. Team Golmaal is currently shooting the second schedule of the film in Hyderabad.

Here's Neil's posts:
 
 

With the man himself @itsrohitshetty Genius to work with and such an honour being a part of his creation. #golmaalagain

A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) on

 
 

With this gorgeous on the sets of #golmaalagain

A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) on



Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu (the original cast of the Golmaal franchise) have been joined by Tabu, Parineeti Chopra and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Neil recently wrapped the shooting of Indu Sarkar, in which he plays the role of politician Sanjay Gandhi. The Madhur Bhandarkar-directed film is set during the time of Emergency. Months ago, Neil's look as Mr Gandhi had swiftly went viral on social media. Twitter was impressed by the New York actor's look. Indu Sarkar also features Pink actress Kirti Kulhari and will release on July 21. The film will clash at the box office with Tiger Shroff's Munna Michael and Rajkummar Rao's Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Neil Nitin Mukesh married Rukmini Sahay in a lavish ceremony in Udaipur in February this year. He was last seen in Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.
 

 

