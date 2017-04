Neil Nitin Mukesh Finally Joins Team Golmaal Again, Begins Shooting With Parineeti Chopra

With the man himself @itsrohitshetty Genius to work with and such an honour being a part of his creation. #golmaalagain A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) on Apr 20, 2017 at 6:51am PDT

With this gorgeous on the sets of #golmaalagain A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) on Apr 20, 2017 at 3:36am PDT

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has finally joined the cast of Golmaal Again and began shooting for the film on Thursday. The 35-year-old actor confirmed his appearance on social media and posted pictures with director Rohit Shetty and actress Parineeti Chopra on Instagram. "Such an honour being a part of Rohit Shetty's creation," Neil captioned one of his posts.is the fourth instalment of blockbuster comedy series, which released in 2006. The film will hit the theatres during Diwali along with Rajinikanth and Akshyay Kumarand Aamir Khan's. Teamis currently shooting the second schedule of the film in Hyderabad.Here's Neil's posts: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu (the original cast of the Golmaal franchise ) have been joined by Tabu, Parineeti Chopra and Neil Nitin Mukesh.Neil recently wrapped the shooting of, in which he plays the role of politician Sanjay Gandhi. The Madhur Bhandarkar-directed film is set during the time of Emergency. Months ago, Neil's look as Mr Gandhi had swiftly went viral on social media. Twitter was impressed by theactor's look.also featuresactress Kirti Kulhari and will release on July 21. The film will clash at the box office with Tiger Shroff'sand Rajkummar Rao'sNeil Nitin Mukesh married Rukmini Sahay in a lavish ceremony in Udaipur in February this year. He was last seen in Salman Khan's