Neil Nitin Mukesh Finally Joins Team Golmaal Again, Begins Shooting With Parineeti Chopra

Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu (the original cast of the Golmaal franchise) have been joined by Tabu, Parineeti Chopra and Neil Nitin Mukesh.
Neil recently wrapped the shooting of Indu Sarkar, in which he plays the role of politician Sanjay Gandhi. The Madhur Bhandarkar-directed film is set during the time of Emergency. Months ago, Neil's look as Mr Gandhi had swiftly went viral on social media. Twitter was impressed by the New York actor's look. Indu Sarkar also features Pink actress Kirti Kulhari and will release on July 21. The film will clash at the box office with Tiger Shroff's Munna Michael and Rajkummar Rao's Bareilly Ki Barfi.
Neil Nitin Mukesh married Rukmini Sahay in a lavish ceremony in Udaipur in February this year. He was last seen in Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.