Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini Sahay's Reception: Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif Arrive In Style

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh's wedding reception was a grand Bollywood affair . Neil, 35, married Mumbai-based Rukmini Sahay, 28, in a lavish ceremony in Udaipur. The three-day extravaganza, spread from February 9 to February 11, was regal and opulent. But Neil and Rukmini's reception was held in Mumbai on Friday night was no less a thing. Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Bipasha Basu all came to congratulate the newlyweds, who looked much in love. Neil and Rukmini wore coordinated outfits designed by Manav Gangwani. Rukmini wore a spectacular embellishedand Neil wore a similar jacket with whitetrousers.Big B, who has worked with Neil inlast year, came with his wife Jaya Bachchan. The couple posed with hosts Nitin Mukesh and his younger son Naman.Actor Salman Khan arrived late but made a head turning entry. Neil attended to him personally and Salman also greeted Nitin Mukesh.Neil Nitin Mukesh'sco-star Katrina Kaif wore Shyamal & Bhumikawhile Iulia Vantur stole the show in SabyasachiBipasha Basu in Anushree Reddy couture, arrived with her husband Karan Singh Grover, who wore a Shantanu and Nikhil outfit.Actress Pooja Hegde wore an Anita Dongre dress while Shriya Saran twirled to show her Manish Malhotra outfit. Sophie Choudry was also dressed in a piece from Manish Malhotra's shelves.Actress Rekha wore a goldand posed with the Neil and his family.Neil Nitin Mukesh'sfamily was almost in full attendance. Director Sooraj Barjatya came with his wife and son. Actor Armaan Kohli was also there. Swara Bhaskar wore a red ensemble.Actresses Urvashi Rautela and Yuvika Chaudhary wore similar outfits by KalkiFashion.Aftab Shivdasani and wife Nin Dusanj and Zayed Khan and wife Malaika Parekh arrived in twos.Neil Nitin Mukesh will soon resume work; his upcoming projects are Madhur Bhandarkar'sand Rohit Shetty's