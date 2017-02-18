Advertisement
Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini Sahay's Reception: Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif Arrive In Style

Neil Nitin Mukesh's family hosted a reception for the newlyweds on Friday and Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Katrina KAif lead the celeb roll call

  | February 18, 2017 11:55 IST (New Delhi)
Neil Nitin Mukesh

Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif at Neil Nitin Mukesh's reception.

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh's wedding reception was a grand Bollywood affair. Neil, 35, married Mumbai-based Rukmini Sahay, 28, in a lavish ceremony in Udaipur. The three-day extravaganza, spread from February 9 to February 11, was regal and opulent. But Neil and Rukmini's reception was held in Mumbai on Friday night was no less a thing. Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Bipasha Basu all came to congratulate the newlyweds, who looked much in love. Neil and Rukmini wore coordinated outfits designed by Manav Gangwani. Rukmini wore a spectacular embellished lehenga and Neil wore a similar jacket with white jodhpuri trousers.

Take a look at Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife Rukmini
 
neil nitin mukesh and rukmini sahay

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay were colour coordinated.


Big B, who has worked with Neil in Wazir last year, came with his wife Jaya Bachchan. The couple posed with hosts Nitin Mukesh and his younger son Naman.
 
amitabh bachchan

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan posed with Nitin Mukesh and his son Naman


Actor Salman Khan arrived late but made a head turning entry. Neil attended to him personally and Salman also greeted Nitin Mukesh.

 
salman khan

Salman and Neil have worked together in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo


Neil Nitin Mukesh's New York co-star Katrina Kaif wore Shyamal & Bhumika sari while Iulia Vantur stole the show in Sabyasachi lehenga.
 
katrina iulia

Katrina wore Shyamal & Bhumika sari while Iulia wore Sabyasachi lehenga


Bipasha Basu in Anushree Reddy couture, arrived with her husband Karan Singh Grover, who wore a Shantanu and Nikhil outfit.

 
bipasha karan

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover made a couple's entry


Actress Pooja Hegde wore an Anita Dongre dress while Shriya Saran twirled to show her Manish Malhotra outfit. Sophie Choudry was also dressed in a piece from Manish Malhotra's shelves.

 
neil reception

Pooja Hegde wore an Anita Dongre outfit while Shriya and Sophie put their faith in Manish Malhotra


Actress Rekha wore a gold kanjivaram sari and posed with the Neil and his family.

 
rekha

Rekha wore her usual kanjivaram sari


Neil Nitin Mukesh's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo family was almost in full attendance. Director Sooraj Barjatya came with his wife and son. Actor Armaan Kohli was also there. Swara Bhaskar wore a red ensemble.

 
prdp

More members from Team Prem Ratan Dhan Payo


Actresses Urvashi Rautela and Yuvika Chaudhary wore similar outfits by KalkiFashion.

 
urvashi and yuvika

Urvashi and Yuvika, same pinch


Aftab Shivdasani and wife Nin Dusanj and Zayed Khan and wife Malaika Parekh arrived in twos.

 
couples

Couples at reception: Aftab and wife Nin Dusanj and Zayed Khan with Mallika


Neil Nitin Mukesh will soon resume work; his upcoming projects are Madhur Bhandarkar's Indu Sarkar and Rohit Shetty's Indu Sarkar.

