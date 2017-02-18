Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini Sahay's Reception: Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif Arrive In Style

Take a look at Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife Rukmini
Big B, who has worked with Neil in Wazir last year, came with his wife Jaya Bachchan. The couple posed with hosts Nitin Mukesh and his younger son Naman.
Actor Salman Khan arrived late but made a head turning entry. Neil attended to him personally and Salman also greeted Nitin Mukesh.
Neil Nitin Mukesh's New York co-star Katrina Kaif wore Shyamal & Bhumika sari while Iulia Vantur stole the show in Sabyasachi lehenga.
Bipasha Basu in Anushree Reddy couture, arrived with her husband Karan Singh Grover, who wore a Shantanu and Nikhil outfit.
Actress Pooja Hegde wore an Anita Dongre dress while Shriya Saran twirled to show her Manish Malhotra outfit. Sophie Choudry was also dressed in a piece from Manish Malhotra's shelves.
Actress Rekha wore a gold kanjivaram sari and posed with the Neil and his family.
Neil Nitin Mukesh's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo family was almost in full attendance. Director Sooraj Barjatya came with his wife and son. Actor Armaan Kohli was also there. Swara Bhaskar wore a red ensemble.
Actresses Urvashi Rautela and Yuvika Chaudhary wore similar outfits by KalkiFashion.
Aftab Shivdasani and wife Nin Dusanj and Zayed Khan and wife Malaika Parekh arrived in twos.
Neil Nitin Mukesh will soon resume work; his upcoming projects are Madhur Bhandarkar's Indu Sarkar and Rohit Shetty's Indu Sarkar.