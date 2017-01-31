Neil Nitin Mukesh To Begin Filming Golmaal Again After Wedding

"I have been an ardent fan of Rohit's depiction of comedy and this is a genre I was always keen to explore. Golmaal Again will be my debut attempt at comedy meets intense as a genre which is extremely challenging to essay because you have to be comical and intense at the same time," Neil said in a statement, reports IANS.
"My character in the film is very layered and it beautifully lends to the overall plot. It's always very exhilarating to be a part of an ensemble cast of this stature. I play a sophisticated corporate tycoon. I will commence shooting for the film post my nuptials," he added.
On Tuesday, Neil and Rukmini's pre-wedding photoshoot went viral.
The actor was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar's Wazir and before that in 2015 film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo with Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor.
