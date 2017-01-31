Advertisement
Neil Nitin Mukesh To Begin Filming Golmaal Again After Wedding

Neil Nitin Mukesh said: "My character in the film is very layered and it beautifully lends to the overall plot. It's always very exhilarating to be a part of an ensemble cast of this stature"

  January 31, 2017
Neil Nitin Mukesh

Neil Nitin Mukesh says it's his first attempt at a comic role

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh told news agency IANS that he has signed up for Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Golmaal Again and that he will begin filming for the movie after his wedding in February. Neil Nitin Mukesh is engaged to Mumbai based Rukmini Sahay and the couple's wedding celebrations will be held in Udaipur from February 7-9. The 35-year-old actor says that he is a big fan of Rohit Shetty's "depiction of comedy" and that he always wanted to explore the genre of comedy. He plays a sophisticated corporate tycoon in film which also stars Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu and Shreyas Talpade. Actress Tabu also joined the group recently.

"I have been an ardent fan of Rohit's depiction of comedy and this is a genre I was always keen to explore. Golmaal Again will be my debut attempt at comedy meets intense as a genre which is extremely challenging to essay because you have to be comical and intense at the same time," Neil said in a statement, reports IANS.

"My character in the film is very layered and it beautifully lends to the overall plot. It's always very exhilarating to be a part of an ensemble cast of this stature. I play a sophisticated corporate tycoon. I will commence shooting for the film post my nuptials," he added.

On Tuesday, Neil and Rukmini's pre-wedding photoshoot went viral.

The actor was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar's Wazir and before that in 2015 film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo with Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor.

(With IANS inputs)

