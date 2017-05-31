Neil Nitin Mukesh Wraps Filming For Indu Sarkar

Can you recognize Neil Nitin Mukesh in this picture?
And it's a wrap for #indusarkar last day of shoot was simply amazing with @imbhandarkar what an honour being a part of this legendary song "chadta Sooraj dheere dheere " originally sung by Ustaad Aziz Naza and now re sung by his son #mujtabaaziznaza recreated by #AnuMalik ji. Choreographed by one of the finest ..my dearest @ad7777adil
Actress Supriya Vinod will portray the role of India's Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film.
In March, a still from Indu Sarkar went viral on social media.
We can expect some ultimate performance. #NeilNitinAsSanjayGandhipic.twitter.com/XmFhL59mhb? vaibhav sharma (@iLuckyVaibhav) March 6, 2017
Indu Sarkar also features Kirti Kulhari, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. Kirti Kulhari will reportedly portray the role of a rebel poetess.
Indu Sarkar marks Neil Nitin Mukesh's second collaboration with Madhur Bhandarkar. They have previously worked together in 2009 movie Jail.
Indu Sarkar is scheduled to release in theatres on July 28.
Neil Nitin Mukesh last made a guest appearance in 2016 movie Wazir, starring Farhan Akhtar, Amitabh Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari.
After Indu Sarkar, Neil Nitin Mukesh will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor and Arshad Warsi.