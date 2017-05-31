Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Neil Nitin Mukesh Wraps Filming For Indu Sarkar

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has finally finished shooting for Madhur Bhandarkar's Indu Sarkar. The 35-year-old actor shared a picture from the sets of the film on social media

  | May 31, 2017 18:44 IST (New Delhi)

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Supriya Vinod in Indu Sarkar (Image courtesy: iLuckyVaibhav )

Highlights

  • Neil portrays the role of Sanjay Gandhi in the film
  • Neil happily posed with filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar
  • Indu Sarkar also stars Kirti Kulhari and Anupam Kher
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has finally finished shooting for Madhur Bhandarkar's Indu Sarkar. The 35-year-old actor shared a picture from the sets of the film on social media. Neil Nitin Mukesh, who portrays the role of Sanjay Gandhi in the film, looks a lot like the late politician in the picture. He is seen happily posing with filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar on set of the song Chadta Sooraj Dheere Dheere. In his post, the David actor wrote that he was 'honoured' to be a part of the legendary song which was originally sung by Ustaad Aziz Naza and has been re-sung by his son Mujtaba for the film. Indu Sarkar is set in 1970s when the Emergency was announced in India.

Can you recognize Neil Nitin Mukesh in this picture?
 


Actress Supriya Vinod will portray the role of India's Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film.

In March, a still from Indu Sarkar went viral on social media.
 

Indu Sarkar also features Kirti Kulhari, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. Kirti Kulhari will reportedly portray the role of a rebel poetess.

Indu Sarkar marks Neil Nitin Mukesh's second collaboration with Madhur Bhandarkar. They have previously worked together in 2009 movie Jail.

Indu Sarkar is scheduled to release in theatres on July 28.

Neil Nitin Mukesh last made a guest appearance in 2016 movie Wazir, starring Farhan Akhtar, Amitabh Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari.

After Indu Sarkar, Neil Nitin Mukesh will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor and Arshad Warsi.
 

 
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement