Newlyweds Neil Nitin Mukesh, Rukmini Sahay Touchdown In Mumbai Hand-In-Hand. See Pics

Check out these pictures of the newlyweds:
Ahead of the wedding, Neil told Mumbai Mirror that he fell in love with Rukmini at first sight. "The moment I saw her I knew she was the one. I just hoped she is as perfect in every way as she seemed. And after spending time with her in the last five months I must admit she is the most genuine person." He further revealed that he had met Rukmini only once. "We went out to dinner only once and it will remain the most cherished moment for us." Here are some pictures from Neil and Rukmini wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies:
Professionally, the Wazir actor will be seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's Indu Sarkar. The film is based on times of emergency in India and the actor will reportedly play the role of late congress leader Sanjay Gandhi. He will also begin work for Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Golmaal Again.