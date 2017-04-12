Advertisement
No, Alia Bhatt 'Did Not Feel Bad' About Not Winning National Award

"Please don't feel bad. I am not going anywhere. There is lot of time. I did not feel bad so even you don't feel bad about it," said Alia Bhatt

  | April 12, 2017 22:34 IST (New Delhi)
Alia Bhatt photographed in Mumbai

Actress Alia Bhatt had previously appeared to be hopeful of winning the National Award for her role in critically acclaimed drug drama Udta Punjab. Days after the prestigious award ceremony, in which the 24-year-old actress did not score a win, Alia says she is not upset about not winning. Alia recently received the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Award, where reporters and fans expressed their fondness for the actress and revealed they expected her to win at the National Awards. "Please don't feel bad. I am not going anywhere. There is lot of time. I did not feel bad so even you don't feel bad about it," news agency IANS quoted Alia Bhatt as saying. Alia Bhatt played the role of a Bihari migrant in Abhishek Chaubey's Udta Punjab, which also co-starred Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles.

At this year's National Awards, Marathi film Kasav won Best Film while South actress Surabhi Lakshmi won Best Actress. Actor Akshay Kumar's Best Actor win for Rustom and Aamir Khan's exclusion at this year's National Awards were the subject of headlines for quite some time after the awards were announced. However, "it's a moment to celebrate as Hindi and Marathi cinema won so many awards and it's a very big moment to celebrate talent," said Alia, as reported by IANS.

Earlier, in an interview to news agency IANS, Alia had said: "I will be blown away if I get it. It's an honour to win a National Award. I don't know if it's possible, but if it happens, of course, I will be very glad."

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Dragon, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, who is also busy shooting for the Sanjay Dutt biopic. Talking about her next project, Alia Bhatt told IANS: "Ranbir is here, I will ask him when he will finish his shooting for Dutt so that we can start the film, I will go and ask for the dates."

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has won the Best Actress Award at Filmfare and Screen Awards in 2016.

(With IANS inputs)
 

 

