No, Rekha And Sanjay Dutt Aren't Married. This Rumour Is 'Wrong'

Narrating the incident quoted in the book, Mr Usman told Hindustan Times, "Rekha and Sanjay Dutt were working in a film together, probably Zameen Aasmaan (1984). The rumours of their affair surfaced at that time. In fact, some went on to say that they got married. These rumours became so strong that Sanjay Dutt had to deny the allegations in a magazine. It was an official denial."
He further added that since Sanjay Dutt had to deny the reports officially, the news had then become big and he categorically said that there was "no marriage." He told Hindustan Times, "One fine day, out of the blue, came the news of her marriage with Sanjay Dutt. An unfair rumour, because she was sincerely helping him recover from a rough patch. And the release of their film, Zameen Aasman, gained from the rumour. Sanjay Dutt had to actually issue a formal denial of their rumoured marriage."
The autobiography, Rekha- The Untold Story, talks about Rekha's journey from so far in Bollywood and how she as became one of the most-celebrated stars of the industry.