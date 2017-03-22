No, Swara Bhaskar Isn't Playing 'First Crush' Akshay Kumar's Wife In Gold

That's right! While Im a fan of @akshaykumar sir & love @kagtireema 's films but Reports tht im playing his wife in the film #Gold not true. https://t.co/7emRUmrodv? Anaarkali Aarahwaali (@ReallySwara) March 21, 2017
Gold will be helmed by Reema Kagti, director of Talaash, and is a biopic of hockey player Balbir Singh, who was on the team that won Olympic golds in 1948, 1952 and 1956 at the Olympics - the gold of the film title.
Perhaps a more age-appropriate actress will be cast as Akshay Kumar's wife - we live in hope. Akshay appears with Taapsee Pannu in Naam Shabana, Bhumi Pednekar in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in Padman. He was last seen in Jolly LLB 2.
Swara Bhaskar is currently busy promoting her upcoming release Anaarkali Of Aarah, also starring Pankaj Mishra. Anaarkali Of Aarah is the story of a feisty singer from Arrah in Bihar and deals with how the central character handles sexual harassment.
Swara Bhaskar is the star of the Tanu Weds Manu films, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Nil Battey Sannata.
Meanwhile, Akshay also has a big release coming up in 2.0, in which he plays the villain opposite superstar Rajinikanth.