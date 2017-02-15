No Valentine, No Cry. Love, Jennifer Winget And Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala

Martial Arts Day
Actor Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna shared their Valentine's Day date with underprivileged children. They interacted with the children during a story reading session followed by an ice-cream session. But it was Akshay's date with his four-year-old daughter Nitara which really won our hearts. Akshay shared a video which shows Nitara practicing martial arts and wrote: "This Valentine's Day, don't let a guy take you for granted. Learn martial arts, you never know when it comes handy and starting early always helps."
Akshay and Twinkle got married in 2001 and have two children - son Aarav, 14, and daughter Nitara. Aarav already has a hold on certain forms of martial arts and Akshay's daughter is a Khiladi in making.
GALentine's Day
Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala (her mother was his first wife Richa Sharma) shared pictures of an elaborate spread worthy of a Valentine's Day celebration with an empowering message for those who were not-so-happy about being single on Valentine's Day. She wrote: "Forget Valentine's Day! - Happy GALentines Day to every smart, beautiful, powerful gal out there who would never and will never settle for anything less than what she deserves. Your value does not decrease based on someone's inability to see your worth. One man's over-looked blessing is another man's happily ever after. It's not pride, its self-respect."
Singletine's Day
Again, Chicken Soup For Single Person's Soul. Actress Jennifer Winget, who currently plays the lead on television show Beyhadh, was single and happy on Valentine's Day. No need to be the Moaning Myrtle of V-Day. She wrote: "Happy Singletines day! Spending the day doing the best of everything with the one person who's been a constant for me all along. Thanks, Me."
Jennifer Winget is Karan Singh Grover's ex-wife. She was also reportedly dating actor filmmaker Kunal Kohli with whom she made Phir Se, which hasn't released as of now.
Macarena-tine's Day
Actress Ileana D'Cruz, who is dating Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone, shared a funny video she made with her 'bestie' rather than her boyfriend. She explained in the caption: "I tried to find a corny photo of me holding a heart up or something but I didn't have any so I decided on this video instead, of my bestie n I dancing to the Macarena in onesies of course. She's going to kill me after she sees this. Happy Valentine's Day to you."
Ballantine's Day
Last but not the least: Sometimes all you need a good drink, chuck the company. So here's Rishi Kapoor's guide to making Valentine's Day special.
Innovative thinking again! pic.twitter.com/BboG5EcyoL? Rishi Kapoor -"Book" (@chintskap) February 14, 2017
