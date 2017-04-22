Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Noor Box Office Collection Day 1: Sonakshi Sinha's Film Starts On A 'Dull' Note

Noor Box Office Collection Day 1: Sonakshi Sinha's film opened in 1450 screens and made a meagre Rs 1.54 crore

  | April 22, 2017 12:16 IST (New Delhi)
Noor Box Office

Noor Box Office Collection Day 1: Sonakshi Sinha in a film still

Highlights

  • Sonakshi's Noor made a meagre Rs 1.54 crore on the opening day
  • Raveena Tandon's Maatr released the same day
  • Noor is an adaptation of a Pakistani novel
Actress Sonakshi Sinha's recent release Noor got a dull start at the box office, says trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film opened to damp reviews and made a meagre Rs 1.54 crore on the opening day. Noor opened in 1450 screens along with Raveen Tandon's Maatr and Aparna Sen's Sonata. The film critic also said that Noor "needs a major jump over the weekend to leave a mark." According to a Box Office India report, Noor's first day collection is "not even 50 per cent of other heroine-orientated films." Sonakshi Sinha's Akira, which released last year, opened at Rs 4.81 crore. Last week's film Begum Jaan with Vidya Balan in lead made Rs 3.94 crore on the first day despite competition from Fate Of The Furious.

Taran Adarsh gave the box office numbers of Noor's Day 1 collection:
 

Sonakshi Sinha's Noor, directed by Sunhil Sippy, is an adaptation of Karachi, You're Killin Me!, by Pakistani novelist Saba Imtiaz. The film's plot revolves around a Mumbai-based journalist, who is fighting bitter-sweet battles on a day-to-day basis. She cribs about her job, her social life and her weight. She finds a whole new purpose to her life after her she uncovers a life altering story through her house-help.

Watch the trailer of Sonakshi Sinha's Noor
 


In his review for NDTV, film critic Raja Sen said: "Sonakshi Sinha musters up a couple of sincere moments but frequently tries too hard, while her character comes across airheaded, incompetent and unlikable." He gave the film two stars out of five.

Noor also stars Kanan Gill, Shibani Dandekar and Sunny Leone as herself in a special song.

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement