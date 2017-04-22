Noor Box Office Collection Day 1: Sonakshi Sinha's Film Starts On A 'Dull' Note

Taran Adarsh gave the box office numbers of Noor's Day 1 collection:
#Noor has a dull start... Fri 1.54 cr [1450 screens]. India biz... Needs a major jump over the weekend to leave a mark.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 22, 2017
Sonakshi Sinha's Noor, directed by Sunhil Sippy, is an adaptation of Karachi, You're Killin Me!, by Pakistani novelist Saba Imtiaz. The film's plot revolves around a Mumbai-based journalist, who is fighting bitter-sweet battles on a day-to-day basis. She cribs about her job, her social life and her weight. She finds a whole new purpose to her life after her she uncovers a life altering story through her house-help.
Watch the trailer of Sonakshi Sinha's Noor
In his review for NDTV, film critic Raja Sen said: "Sonakshi Sinha musters up a couple of sincere moments but frequently tries too hard, while her character comes across airheaded, incompetent and unlikable." He gave the film two stars out of five.
Noor also stars Kanan Gill, Shibani Dandekar and Sunny Leone as herself in a special song.