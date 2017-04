Noor Box Office Collection Day 1: Sonakshi Sinha's Film Starts On A 'Dull' Note

#Noor has a dull start... Fri 1.54 cr [1450 screens]. India biz... Needs a major jump over the weekend to leave a mark. ? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 22, 2017

Actress Sonakshi Sinha's recent releasegot a dull start at the box office, says trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film opened to damp reviews and made a meagre Rs 1.54 crore on the opening day.opened in 1450 screens along with Raveen Tandon'sand Aparna Sen's. The film critic also said that"needs a major jump over the weekend to leave a mark." According to a Box Office India report, Noor's first day collection is "not even 50 per cent of other heroine-orientated films." Sonakshi Sinha's, which released last year, opened at Rs 4.81 crore. Last week's filmwith Vidya Balan in lead made Rs 3.94 crore on the first day despite competition fromTaran Adarsh gave the box office numbers of Noor's Day 1 collection:Sonakshi Sinha's, directed by Sunhil Sippy, is an adaptation of, by Pakistani novelist Saba Imtiaz. The film's plot revolves around a Mumbai-based journalist, who is fighting bitter-sweet battles on a day-to-day basis. She cribs about her job, her social life and her weight. She finds a whole new purpose to her life after her she uncovers a life altering story through her house-help.In his review for NDTV, film critic Raja Sen said: "Sonakshi Sinha musters up a couple of sincere moments but frequently tries too hard, while her character comes across airheaded, incompetent and unlikable." He gave the film two stars out of five.also stars Kanan Gill, Shibani Dandekar and Sunny Leone as herself in a special song.