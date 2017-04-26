Noor Box Office Collection Day 5: Sonakshi Sinha's Film 'Shows No Progress'

Noor features Sonakshi as a journalist Noor Ray Chaudhary, who tries to maintain a balance between her personal, professional life. Noor's career takes a big jump after she gets an important investigative story.
"Sonakshi Sinha is lively in a film as appetizing as flat beer. Noor shows the mundane but essential pursuits of an ambitious but confused middle-class girl," wrote Saibal Chatterjee in his review for NDTV movies.
The film is adaptation of a Pakistani novel, Karachi, You're Killing Me!, by Saba Imtiaz.
Noor also stars Kannan Gill, Purab Kohli and Shibani Dandekar in prominent roles, Sunny Leone too has a cameo appearance in the film. The film is directed by Sunhil Sippy.
Of her daughter's role, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha said, "The film sparkles and makes us proud."
Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in Ittefaq, opposite Sidharth Malhotra.