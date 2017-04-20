Noor Preview: Meet Sonakshi Sinha, Journalist And Singleton

Talking about Noor, Sonakshi told news agency IANS that she's happy to have headlined the film herself and that she feels "liberated." "I don't know whether it is difficult or easy, but I feel liberated when I promote the film. I felt this at the time when I was promoting Akira. I don't have to depend on anybody to carry this film. I have a solid team to support and other than this, I don't need anybody else. I feel like I am independent, strong and moving ahead with my team. This is the best feeling that I can carry a film on my own shoulders," IANS quoted Sonakshi as saying.
Noor recently made headlines for its encounter with the Central Board Of Film Certification, who demanded that the word 'Dalit' be changed and the term 'sex symbol' be replaced with 'adult sites.' However, director Sunhil Sippy confirmed that the CBFC suggested changes and cuts did not affect the main narrative.
In Noor, Sonakshi Sinha co-stars with Purab Kohli, Kanan Gill and Shibani Dandekar.
(With IANS inputs)