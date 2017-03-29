Noor: Sonakshi Sinha is Funny, Silly, Intense, Serious All At Once, Says Director

Sunhil Sippy also said Sonakshi Sinha was their first choice for the role of Noor. "Sonakshi Sinha was our first choice. I didn't know if it was right at the very beginning but when I started and once I got to end, it became evident she was perfect for the role," he told IANS.
Talking about the film, Mr Sippy added: "Noor is a women centric film and it is really about 'Noor' and her coming of age but every character in the film is three dimensional. So the behaviour of every opposing character will be revealing things about main lead. Noor is in constant conflict and other characters are balancing, so she is not overshadowing anybody in the film. Noor is defined by the world she exists in. She is defined by interaction with others, so all the characters had to be equally rich as her."
Mr Sippy shared a trivia about the film - "All the department heads in Noor are women," he told IANS. "Be it cinematography, art, co-producer, screenplay, dialogue, line producer, all women. It is beautiful sign of our times. There can never be enough said or done for women. The amount of oppression, conflicts and difficulties women has faced over decades and centuries is huge. If everything goes in favour of women, for god knows how many years, it is still fine," he added.
Noor also stars Kanan Gill, Shibani Dandekar and Purab Kohli and is releasing on April 21.
(With IANS inputs)