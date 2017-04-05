Noor: Sonakshi Sinha Says New Song Will Be Out Tomorrow

See the posters shared by Sonakshi Sinha below:
Kanan Gill will be making his debut with Noor. The film also stars Shibani Dandekar and Purab Kohli in pivotal roles. Sunny Leone will be making a cameo appearance in the film.
In a recent interview to news agency IANS, filmmaker Sunhil Sippy said: "I like the fact that Sonakshi Sinha has tremendous range. She is funny, quirky, and silly but she is also very intense and serious. In Noor, I got the opportunity to explore every part of her as an actor."
Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in 2016 movie Force 2 co-starring John Abraham. The film, directed by Abhinay Deo, is a sequel to 2011 film Force. After Noor, Sonakshi will be seen in Ittefaq opposite Rajkumar Mishra. The film is a remake of the 1969 film of the same name.
Sonakshi Sinha is currently seen as a judge on the television dance reality show Nach Baliye 8.