Noor: Sonakshi Sinha Says New Song Will Be Out Tomorrow

Life is so empty without the people we love, no? #HaiZaroori #outtomorrow #Noor A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Apr 5, 2017 at 5:30am PDT

Life plan: To hit restart every time my world turns upside down #NeverGiveUp#HaiZarooriToKnow #comingsoon @NoorTheFilm @tseries.official @abundantiaent @sunhilsippy @amaal_mallik @prakritikakarofficial @manojmuntashir A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Apr 5, 2017 at 1:50am PDT

Actress Sonakshi Sinha shared two new posters from her upcoming filmon social media. In the post, the 29-year-old actress announced that a new song from the film, titledwill be released tomorrow. She wrote: "Life is so empty without the people we love, no? #HaiZaroori #outtomorrow #Noor(sic)." In the previous songs, Sonakshi Sinha, who will be seen portraying the role of a journalist in the film , has already given us a glimpse of how she juggles between her personal and professional life., directed by Sunhil Sippy, is based on Pakistani author Saba Imtiaz's novel. The film, which is scheduled to release in theatres on April 21, follows Noor's misadventures and love life.See the posters shared by Sonakshi Sinha below:Kanan Gill will be making his debut with. The film also stars Shibani Dandekar and Purab Kohli in pivotal roles. Sunny Leone will be making a cameo appearance in the film. In a recent interview to news agency IANS, filmmaker Sunhil Sippy said : "I like the fact that Sonakshi Sinha has tremendous range. She is funny, quirky, and silly but she is also very intense and serious. In, I got the opportunity to explore every part of her as an actor."Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in 2016 movieco-starring John Abraham. The film, directed by Abhinay Deo, is a sequel to 2011 film. After, Sonakshi will be seen inopposite Rajkumar Mishra. The film is a remake of the 1969 film of the same name.Sonakshi Sinha is currently seen as a judge on the television dance reality show