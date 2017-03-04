Not Just The Oscars, Anushka 'Shashi' Sharma Was Also On The Moon With Neil Armstrong

Before this, Anushka Sharma shared a picture standing with Warren Beatty at the stage during the historic La La Land-Moonlight mix-up and telling that the card he held to announce the Best Picture Academy Award was wrong.
Phillauri, which is Anushka's second directed movie after NH 10, is a story of a friendly ghost-bride (Anushka) named Shashi who accidentally gets married to a manglik boy played by Suraj Sharma. The story then goes into flashback, revealing that Shashi was in love with a folk singer, played by Diljit Dosanjh. She was last seen in Sultan while Udta Punjab was Diljit Dosanjh's first Bollywood movie. Directed by newcomer Anshai Lal, Phillauri is scheduled for March 24. Anushka will later start shooting for director Imtiaz Ali's film with Shah Rukh Khan.