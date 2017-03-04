Advertisement
Not Just The Oscars, Anushka 'Shashi' Sharma Was Also On The Moon With Neil Armstrong

Get your facts right: Neil Armstrong wasn't the only one walking on the moon for the first time, Anushka as Phillauri's Shashi was there too

  March 04, 2017
Anushka Sharma portrays the role friendly ghost-bride in Phillauri

Did you know that Neil Armstrong wasn't the only one placing the flag first at moon in 1969, Shashi "helped him." Anushka Sharma's hilarious trail of photoshopping Shashi (her character from upcoming film Phillauri) into historic moments continues. Adding to her hysterical Oscar 2017 La La Land - Moonlight mix-up photoshopped picture, on Friday Anushka posted another image of Shashi present at the historic moment when Neil Armstrong placed the US flag on the Moon. The 28-year-old actress captioned the picture "Inko jhanda lagane mein madad maine hi ki thi. Muje oxygen mask, spacesuit ki zarurat nahi padti na so I was more comfortable #ShashiWasThere." Anushka, in her friendly ghost character of Phillauri, can be seen standing in between the flag and Neil Armstrong.
 


Before this, Anushka Sharma shared a picture standing with Warren Beatty at the stage during the historic La La Land-Moonlight mix-up and telling that the card he held to announce the Best Picture Academy Award was wrong.
 
 

Yeh log mujhe sun nahin paye, main toh kab se Hindi mein keh rahi thi ki naam galat likha hai #ShashiWasThere

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on



Phillauri, which is Anushka's second directed movie after NH 10, is a story of a friendly ghost-bride (Anushka) named Shashi who accidentally gets married to a manglik boy played by Suraj Sharma. The story then goes into flashback, revealing that Shashi was in love with a folk singer, played by Diljit Dosanjh. She was last seen in Sultan while Udta Punjab was Diljit Dosanjh's first Bollywood movie. Directed by newcomer Anshai Lal, Phillauri is scheduled for March 24. Anushka will later start shooting for director Imtiaz Ali's film with Shah Rukh Khan.
 

