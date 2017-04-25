Nothing To See Here. Just Radhika Apte Looking Stunning In A Photoshoot

Radhika Apte debuted in Bollywood with 2005 film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. She starred in several regional films like Antaheen, Samaantar and Gho Mala Asla Hava before getting her big break with Ram Gopal Varma's Rakht Charitra.
She then starred in Hindi films like I Am and Shor In the City and simultaneously made regional films like Tukaram, All in All Azhagu Raja, Pendulum, Postcard and Lai Bhaari.
In 2015, Radhika Apte was seen in eight films. She started the year with Sriram Raghvan's revenge thriller film Badlapur and won several awards for her supporting role. She was also cast opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Manjhi - The Mountain Man and made Hunterrr with Gulshan Devaiah and Kaun Kitne Paani Mein with Kunal Kapoor. Last year, Radhika was seen three films - Phobia, Parched and Rajinikanth's Kabali.
Radhika Apte is also the star of several critically acclaimed short films like Ahalya and Kriti.