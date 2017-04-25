Advertisement
Nothing To See Here. Just Radhika Apte Looking Stunning In A Photoshoot

Radhika Apte shared a throwback picture from a photoshoot by a Mumbai-based photographer

  | April 25, 2017 16:05 IST (New Delhi)
Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte was last seen in Parched. (Image courtesy: Radhika Apte)

Actress Radhika Apte shared a throwback picture from a photoshoot at her home clicked by Mumbai-based photographer Shivaji Storm Sen, who describes himself as a 'fine art portraiture and fashion' artiste on Instagram. Radhika looks absolutely stunning in a black and white picture, wearing a printed dress with minimal make-up. Radhika Apte, who was last seen in 2016 film Parched, shared more pictures on Instagram, one of which is also clicked by Shivaji Storm Sen. In one of the pictures, Radhika examines her mirror reflection sporting short hair. She captioned it: "Trying the short hair" with hashtags saying "#parched and #outdoorshoot." Check Out Radhika's latest Instagram posts.
 
 
 

Trying the short hair #parched #outdoorshoot #memories #shorthair #mirrors #earlymornings

A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) on

 
 

#watermelons #photoshoot #happydays @cloverwootton @shivajistormsen

A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) on



Radhika Apte debuted in Bollywood with 2005 film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. She starred in several regional films like Antaheen, Samaantar and Gho Mala Asla Hava before getting her big break with Ram Gopal Varma's Rakht Charitra.

She then starred in Hindi films like I Am and Shor In the City and simultaneously made regional films like Tukaram, All in All Azhagu Raja, Pendulum, Postcard and Lai Bhaari.

In 2015, Radhika Apte was seen in eight films. She started the year with Sriram Raghvan's revenge thriller film Badlapur and won several awards for her supporting role. She was also cast opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Manjhi - The Mountain Man and made Hunterrr with Gulshan Devaiah and Kaun Kitne Paani Mein with Kunal Kapoor. Last year, Radhika was seen three films - Phobia, Parched and Rajinikanth's Kabali.

Radhika Apte is also the star of several critically acclaimed short films like Ahalya and Kriti.

 

