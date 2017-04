Nothing To See Here. Just Radhika Apte Looking Stunning In A Photoshoot

Shot at home by @shivajistormsen @cloverwootton #photoshoot #timeoff #home #weddingdress #throwbackphoto #blacknwhite A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) on Apr 24, 2017 at 11:55pm PDT

Trying the short hair #parched #outdoorshoot #memories #shorthair #mirrors #earlymornings A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) on Apr 24, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

#watermelons #photoshoot #happydays @cloverwootton @shivajistormsen A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) on Apr 24, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Actress Radhika Apte shared a throwback picture from a photoshoot at her home clicked by Mumbai-based photographer Shivaji Storm Sen, who describes himself as a 'fine art portraiture and fashion' artiste on Instagram. Radhika looks absolutely stunning in a black and white picture, wearing a printed dress with minimal make-up. Radhika Apte, who was last seen in 2016 film, shared more pictures on Instagram, one of which is also clicked by Shivaji Storm Sen. In one of the pictures, Radhika examines her mirror reflection sporting short hair. She captioned it: "Trying the short hair" with hashtags saying "#parched and #outdoorshoot." Check Out Radhika's latest Instagram posts.Radhika Apte debuted in Bollywood with 2005 film, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. She starred in several regional films likeandbefore getting her big break with Ram Gopal Varma'sShe then starred in Hindi films likeandand simultaneously made regional films like, Pendulum,andIn 2015, Radhika Apte was seen in eight films. She started the year with Sriram Raghvan's revenge thriller filmand won several awards for her supporting role. She was also cast opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui inand madewith Gulshan Devaiah andwith Kunal Kapoor. Last year, Radhika was seen three films -and Rajinikanth'sRadhika Apte is also the star of several critically acclaimed short films likeand