Nothing To See Here. Just Shraddha Kapoor Looking Stunning In New Twitter Profile Pic

Shraddha Kapoor just changed her profile pic on social media (Instagram and Twitter), in which, she looks absolutely stunning

  | June 06, 2017 20:46 IST (New Delhi)
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor changed her profile pic on Tuesday evening (Image courtesy: ShraddhaKapoor)

Highlights

  • The close shot features Shraddha in a fashionably unkempt hair
  • Shraddha's last release was Half Girlfriend
  • Her next film is Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai
Actress Shraddha Kapoor just changed her profile pic on social media (Instagram and Twitter), in which, she looks absolutely stunning. The close shot features Shraddha in a fashionably unkempt hair. The 30-year-old actress recently turned heads with her red carpet appearance at GQ best dressed party over the weekend. She wore a black outfit for the party and accentuated her look with bold eye make-up. Shraddha's last release was Half Girlfriend, opposite Arjun Kapoor. The Mohit Suri-directed film hit the screens on May 19. Shraddha played Arjun's love interest in the film. Half Girlfriend is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name.

See Shraddha looking exceptionally beautiful.
 

Shraddha is currently filming Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai. In the film, the actress plays Haseena Parkar, sister of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. She co-stars with Siddhanth Kapoor, her brother, who plays Dawood Ibrahim. Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai is a biopic on based on Dawood Ibrahim's sister. The film will be directed by Apoorva Lakhia. "Haseena's journey starts from when she is 17-year-old to 40, so Shraddha fit into the role perfectly and she was keen to do something different and the opportunity for both (brother and sister) to work together does not come as often," Apoorva Lakhia earlier told news agency PTI.

Shraddha is the daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure. Her debut film Teen Patti released in 2010. Her first hit was Aashiqui 2, opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

OK Jaanu was Shraddha's first release of 2017. After Haseena, she will begin prepping for biopic on Saina Nehwal, directed by Amol Gupte.
 

 

