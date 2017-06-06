Nothing To See Here. Just Shraddha Kapoor Looking Stunning In New Twitter Profile Pic

See Shraddha looking exceptionally beautiful.
#NewProfilePicpic.twitter.com/xEFWHmHIYX? Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) June 6, 2017
Shraddha is currently filming Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai. In the film, the actress plays Haseena Parkar, sister of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. She co-stars with Siddhanth Kapoor, her brother, who plays Dawood Ibrahim. Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai is a biopic on based on Dawood Ibrahim's sister. The film will be directed by Apoorva Lakhia. "Haseena's journey starts from when she is 17-year-old to 40, so Shraddha fit into the role perfectly and she was keen to do something different and the opportunity for both (brother and sister) to work together does not come as often," Apoorva Lakhia earlier told news agency PTI.
Shraddha is the daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure. Her debut film Teen Patti released in 2010. Her first hit was Aashiqui 2, opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.
OK Jaanu was Shraddha's first release of 2017. After Haseena, she will begin prepping for biopic on Saina Nehwal, directed by Amol Gupte.