OK Jaanu Box Office Collection Day 1: How Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's Film Fared

OK Jaanu Box Office Collection: Shraddha and Aditya's OK Jaanu is this year's first big release after Aamir Khan's blockbuster rounding off of 2016 with the wrestling drama

  | January 14, 2017 13:09 IST (New Delhi)
OK Jaanu Box Office Collection: A still from Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's Film

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's aashiqui version 2.0, OK Jaanu opened on Friday. OK Jaanu, which is the Hindi remake of Mani Ratnam's Tamil blockbuster OK Kanmani, raked in a meagre sum of Rs 4 crores on its first day at the box office, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. It appears that the box office is still occupied counting figures for Aamir Khan's Dangal, which is in its third box office week now, and stands at Rs 361 crores. OK Jaanu was followed by Deepika Padukone's Hollywood debut xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, which hit screens on Saturday. Directed by Shaad Ali, OK Jaanu has music composed by Oscar-winner A R Rahman.

Taran Adarsh shared the box office numbers on Saturday:
 

Shraddha and Aditya's OK Jaanu is this year's first big release after Aamir Khan's blockbuster rounding off of 2016 with the wrestling drama. Aamir Khan's Dangal now holds the record for highest single day collections. Shraddha was previously seen in November's Rock On 2, which suffered the aftermath of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's currency ban. The film's poor performance has partly been explained to be the result of the sudden scrapping of the 500 and 1,000 rupee notes. Ahead of her film's release, Shraddha told news agency IANS that she feels 'bad' if her films fail. "When any of your films doesn't work properly, of course you feel bad. But the good thing is that I got busy immediately, so it helps you to shift your mindset," she told IANS.

In OK Jaanu, Shraddha and Aditya play a young couple (Tara and Adi), who meet in the city of dreams - Mumbai - and feature as the two halves of an 'ideal' no-strings-attached relationship. Shraddha Kapoor, 29, and Aditya Roy Kapur, 31, are co-starring after 2013's Aashiqui 2.
 

  • Shraddha and Aditya star as Tara and Adi in the romance
  • Shraddha and Aditya share screen space for the second time
  • OK Jaanu is the Hindi remake of Tamil hit OK Kanmani
 

