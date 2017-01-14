OK Jaanu Box Office Collection Day 1: How Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's Film Fared

Taran Adarsh shared the box office numbers on Saturday:
#OkJaanu Fri Rs 4.08 cr. India biz.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2017
Shraddha and Aditya's OK Jaanu is this year's first big release after Aamir Khan's blockbuster rounding off of 2016 with the wrestling drama. Aamir Khan's Dangal now holds the record for highest single day collections. Shraddha was previously seen in November's Rock On 2, which suffered the aftermath of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's currency ban. The film's poor performance has partly been explained to be the result of the sudden scrapping of the 500 and 1,000 rupee notes. Ahead of her film's release, Shraddha told news agency IANS that she feels 'bad' if her films fail. "When any of your films doesn't work properly, of course you feel bad. But the good thing is that I got busy immediately, so it helps you to shift your mindset," she told IANS.
In OK Jaanu, Shraddha and Aditya play a young couple (Tara and Adi), who meet in the city of dreams - Mumbai - and feature as the two halves of an 'ideal' no-strings-attached relationship. Shraddha Kapoor, 29, and Aditya Roy Kapur, 31, are co-starring after 2013's Aashiqui 2.