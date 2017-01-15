Advertisement
OK Jaanu Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's Film Earns Rs 8.98 crore

  | January 15, 2017 20:37 IST (New Delhi)
Ok Jaanu Box Office

OK Jaanu: Shraddha and Aditya's film collected Rs 4.08 crore on Saturday (Courtesy: OKJaanuOfficial)

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's OK Jaanu, Bollywood's first big release of the year, hit the theatres on Friday. The film made a decent collection on Day 1 with Rs 4.08 crore and till Saturday, the Shaad Ali-directed film managed to mint Rs 8.98 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. OK Jaanu is the remake of Mani Ratnam's blockbuster Tamil film of 2015, OK Kanmani. The film starred Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen in lead roles. The film received mixed reviews from the critics. Shraddha and Aditya have reunited for OK Jaanu after they were paired together for 2013s musical-hit Aashiqui 2.

Here's a summary of how much Shraddha and Aditya's film OK Jaanu has made on Day 2:
 
 

Aamir Khan's wrestling biopic Dangal, that released on December 23 still continues to reign the box office and has made Rs 365.87 crore so far. Taran Adarsh wrote, "Dangal is unstoppable."
 

Twitter had got mixed reviews for OK Jaanu. The film is being liked by the youngsters and the general vibe is that the film is 'worth a watch.'

Shraddha, 29, and Aditya, 31, star as Tara and Adi, a young couple, who are in a live-in relationship but do not want to get married. Naseerudin Shah and Leela Samson play a pivotal role in Tara and Adi's relationship, who did not believe in the institution of marriage. OK Jaanu music generated more interest and is liked by the audiences'. Humma Humma and Ena Sona topped the charts, courtesy A R Rahman and Gulzar.

The film released with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Haraamkhor. Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Rock On 2 while Aditya Roy Kapoor's Fitoor released in February 2015.
 

Highlights

  • OK Jaanu is directed by Shaad Ali
  • It is the remake of Tamil film OK Kanmani
  • Shraddha and Aditya have earlier co-starred in Aashiqui 2
 

