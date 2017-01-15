OK Jaanu Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's Film Earns Rs 8.98 crore

Here's a summary of how much Shraddha and Aditya's film OK Jaanu has made on Day 2:
#OkJaanu Fri 4.08 cr, Sat 4.90 cr. Total: 8.98 cr. India biz.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2017
#OkJaanu Fri 4.08 cr. India biz.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2017
Aamir Khan's wrestling biopic Dangal, that released on December 23 still continues to reign the box office and has made Rs 365.87 crore so far. Taran Adarsh wrote, "Dangal is unstoppable."
#Dangal is UNSTOPPABLE... Biz jumps yet again on Sat... Biz doubles... [Week 4] Fri 1.94 cr, Sat 4.06 cr. Total: 365.87 cr. India biz.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2017
Twitter had got mixed reviews for OK Jaanu. The film is being liked by the youngsters and the general vibe is that the film is 'worth a watch.'
Shraddha, 29, and Aditya, 31, star as Tara and Adi, a young couple, who are in a live-in relationship but do not want to get married. Naseerudin Shah and Leela Samson play a pivotal role in Tara and Adi's relationship, who did not believe in the institution of marriage. OK Jaanu music generated more interest and is liked by the audiences'. Humma Humma and Ena Sona topped the charts, courtesy A R Rahman and Gulzar.
The film released with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Haraamkhor. Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Rock On 2 while Aditya Roy Kapoor's Fitoor released in February 2015.