OK Jaanu Box Office Collection Day 3: Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's Film Makes 13.80 Crore

#OkJaanu saw limited growth... Affected on Sun due to cricket match... Fri 4.08 cr, Sat 4.90 cr, Sun 4.82 cr. Total: 13.80 cr. India biz.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 16, 2017
OK Jaanu is directed by Shaad Ali, with dialogues and music by Gulzar and A R Rahman. The film opened to middling reviews last week, with Saibal Chatterjee giving it two-and-a-half stars in his review for NDTV Movies. "A breezy, feel-good romance with its share of highs, OK Jaanu floats along through some interesting thematic territory without managing to soar to the altitude one expects it to," he wrote.
The box office report for Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Haraamkhor, the other Hindi film to have released last Friday, is even bleaker:
#Haraamkhor Fri 23.70 lakhs, Sat 35.60 lakhs, Sun 41.90 lakhs. Total: 1.01 cr. India biz.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 16, 2017
This gloomy start to 2017 profit-wise is likely to look up at the end of the month when two big films release alongside of each other on January 25. The first is Shah Rukh Khan's Rees, the trailer of which went insanely viral when it released at the end of last year. Raees, in which SRK plays a liquor baron, co-stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan. Sunny Leone appears in a special song sequence. On the same day, Hrithik Roshan stars in his new film Kaabil, opposite actress Yami Gautam. The Republic Day weekend has, thus, all the makings of a blockbuster.