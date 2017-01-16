Advertisement
OK Jaanu Box Office Collection Day 3: Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's Film Makes 13.80 Crore

OK Jaanu: The film stars Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, who delivered a big hit in 2013's Aashiqui 2

  January 16, 2017
Ok Jaanu

OK Jaanu: The film earned Rs 8.98 crore on Saturday (Image courtesy: OkJaanu)

OK Jaanu, the year's first major Bollywood release, has collected Rs 13.80 crore in its first three days, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, who delivered a big hit in 2013's Aashiqui 2. OK Jaanu is the Bollywood remake of director Mani Ratnam's 2015 Tamil hit OK Kanmani. Taran Adarsh tweeted a day-wise collection report for the film, which released last Friday. OK Jaanu's Sunday business was 'affected' by the first of India's three match series against England, tweeted Mr Adarsh, who described the movie's weekend performance as 'limited growth.' These are OK Jaanu's earnings in the last three days:
 

OK Jaanu is directed by Shaad Ali, with dialogues and music by Gulzar and A R Rahman. The film opened to middling reviews last week, with Saibal Chatterjee giving it two-and-a-half stars in his review for NDTV Movies. "A breezy, feel-good romance with its share of highs, OK Jaanu floats along through some interesting thematic territory without managing to soar to the altitude one expects it to," he wrote.

The box office report for Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Haraamkhor, the other Hindi film to have released last Friday, is even bleaker:
 

This gloomy start to 2017 profit-wise is likely to look up at the end of the month when two big films release alongside of each other on January 25. The first is Shah Rukh Khan's Rees, the trailer of which went insanely viral when it released at the end of last year. Raees, in which SRK plays a liquor baron, co-stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan. Sunny Leone appears in a special song sequence. On the same day, Hrithik Roshan stars in his new film Kaabil, opposite actress Yami Gautam. The Republic Day weekend has, thus, all the makings of a blockbuster.

