Advertisement
HomeBollywood

OK Jaanu Box Office Collection Day 4: Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's Film Makes 15.75 Crore

OK Jaanu Box Office Collection: Shraddha and Aditya's OK Jaanu released on Friday when it earned Rs 4.08 crores as opening day collections

  | January 17, 2017 14:27 IST (New Delhi)
Shraddha

OK Jaanu Box Office Collection: Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur in a poster of the film

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's aashiqui 2.0 in OK Jaanu have not piqued much interest amongst cine-goers, reveal the box office numbers shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The trade analyst said that OK Jaanu's performance at the box office is 'weak' and that the film 'slumped' on Monday. Shraddha and Aditya's OK Jaanu released on Friday when it earned Rs 4.08 crores as opening day collections. Four days later, the Shaad Ali-directed film stands at Rs 15.75 crores. OK Jaanu's best single-day collection so far is of Saturday when it scored almost Rs 5 crores. A day-by-day break-up of OK Jaanu's box office numbers have been shared by Mr Adarsh.
 

Competing at the box office with OK Jaanu are films like Deepika Padukone's Hollywood debut xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, which released on Saturday. Southern films which also hit screens last week are superstar Chranjeevi's Khaidi No 150, Nandamuri Balakrishna's Gautamiputra Satakarni and Vijay's Bairavaa.

OK Jaanu is the Hindi remake of Mani Ratnam's 2015 Tamil blockbuster O Kadhal Kanmani. Oscar-winner A R Rahman has composed music for the film, including a reprised version of Humma Humma from 1995's Bombay. Aditya and Shraddha feature as Adi and Tara - a young couple, who meet in Mumbai and decide to not fall in love.

In review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee writes: "OK Jaanu probes contemporary urban attitudes to love and relationships through the story of video game programmer Adi and budding architect Tara. He adds: "OK Jaanu is watchable because it does occasionally touch both the heart and the ear. But it is never able to shrug off the fluff that clings to its body."

This is the second time Aditya Roy Kapur, 31, and Shraddha Roy Kapur, have co-starred after 2013's romance Aashiqui 2.

Highlights

  • Aditya, Shraddha share screen space for the second time in OK Jaanu
  • OK Jaanu's opening day collections were Rs 4.08 crores
  • OK Jaanu's best single-day collection so far is of Saturday
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement