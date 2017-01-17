OK Jaanu Box Office Collection Day 4: Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's Film Makes 15.75 Crore

#OkJaanu is weak... Slumps on Mon... Fri 4.08 cr, Sat 4.90 cr, Sun 4.82 cr, Mon 1.95 cr. Total: Rs 15.75 cr. India biz.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 17, 2017
Competing at the box office with OK Jaanu are films like Deepika Padukone's Hollywood debut xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, which released on Saturday. Southern films which also hit screens last week are superstar Chranjeevi's Khaidi No 150, Nandamuri Balakrishna's Gautamiputra Satakarni and Vijay's Bairavaa.
OK Jaanu is the Hindi remake of Mani Ratnam's 2015 Tamil blockbuster O Kadhal Kanmani. Oscar-winner A R Rahman has composed music for the film, including a reprised version of Humma Humma from 1995's Bombay. Aditya and Shraddha feature as Adi and Tara - a young couple, who meet in Mumbai and decide to not fall in love.
In review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee writes: "OK Jaanu probes contemporary urban attitudes to love and relationships through the story of video game programmer Adi and budding architect Tara. He adds: "OK Jaanu is watchable because it does occasionally touch both the heart and the ear. But it is never able to shrug off the fluff that clings to its body."
This is the second time Aditya Roy Kapur, 31, and Shraddha Roy Kapur, have co-starred after 2013's romance Aashiqui 2.