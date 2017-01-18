Advertisement
OK Jaanu Box Office Collection Day 5: How Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's Film Fared So Far

OK Jaanu Box Office Collection: Shraddha and Aditya's romance hit screens on Friday and has recorded the highest collection on Saturday

  | January 18, 2017 17:02 IST (New Delhi)
OK Jaanu Box Office Collection: A still from the film

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's OK Jaanu continues to witness a downhill journey at the box office with figures recorded on Tuesday being the least so far with Rs 1.30 crore, reported Box Office India. Shraddha and Aditya's romance hit screens on Friday and has recorded the highest collection on Saturday. Then onwards, there was a gradual dip in the box office numbers. The Shaad Ali-directed film now stands at 16.75 crore, reported boxofficeindia . Shraddha and Aditya feature as a young couple - Tara and Adi - and also share a aashiqui-like moment in the film. The two actors are co-stars of 2013's Aashiqui 2 and OK Jaanu is their second film together.
 
OK Jaanu Box Office Collection: A still from the film

Deepika Padukone's Hollywood debut xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage released on Saturday and is ahead of OK Jaanu by almost Rs 10 crores, reported boxofficeindia . However, Deepika's film also shows a fall in the box office collections. Deepika's xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage released in India a week ahead of everywhere else. Also starring Hollywood action star Vin Diesel, xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage releases everywhere else tomorrow.

OK Jaanu is clashing at the box office with a few Southern films, which also hit screens last week. Superstar Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150, Nandamuri Balakrishna's Gautamiputra Satakarni and Vijay's Bairavaa are well-performers at the box office.

In review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee writes: "A breezy, feel-good romance with its share of highs, OK Jaanu floats along through some interesting thematic territory without managing to soar to the altitude one expects it to." He adds: "OK Jaanu is watchable because it does occasionally touch both the heart and the ear. But it is never able to shrug off the fluff that clings to its body."
 
OK Jaanu Box Office Collection: A still from the film

OK Jaanu stars Aditya Roy Kapur, 31, and Shraddha Roy Kapur, as a video game programmer and a thriving architect respectively.
 

