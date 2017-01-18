OK Jaanu Box Office Collection Day 5: How Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's Film Fared So Far

Deepika Padukone's Hollywood debut xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage released on Saturday and is ahead of OK Jaanu by almost Rs 10 crores, reported boxofficeindia . However, Deepika's film also shows a fall in the box office collections. Deepika's xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage released in India a week ahead of everywhere else. Also starring Hollywood action star Vin Diesel, xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage releases everywhere else tomorrow.
OK Jaanu is clashing at the box office with a few Southern films, which also hit screens last week. Superstar Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150, Nandamuri Balakrishna's Gautamiputra Satakarni and Vijay's Bairavaa are well-performers at the box office.
In review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee writes: "A breezy, feel-good romance with its share of highs, OK Jaanu floats along through some interesting thematic territory without managing to soar to the altitude one expects it to." He adds: "OK Jaanu is watchable because it does occasionally touch both the heart and the ear. But it is never able to shrug off the fluff that clings to its body."
OK Jaanu stars Aditya Roy Kapur, 31, and Shraddha Roy Kapur, as a video game programmer and a thriving architect respectively.