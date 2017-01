OK Jaanu Review: Twitter Is Divided Over Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's Film

#OKJaanu light breezy fun entertaining without any melodrama! #satisfied Full detailed review tomorrow! ? Megh Dholakia (@Meghuu) January 12, 2017

Guys go n watch #OkJaanu u will fall in love with @ShraddhaKapoor all over again ? Sonam. (@sonam_S1) January 14, 2017

From all the review, OK Kanmani is more better than OK Jaanu ? ShArmyYy (@sharmselvaraj_) January 14, 2017

A 3 yr old kid so emotional while watching Ok Jaanu that he cried throughout the second half #OkJaanu#moviereview ? The Usual (@usual_boy) January 14, 2017

Watched #OkJaanu loved it

Adi n shra's chem ws bang on n @ShraddhaKapoor ws looking soo soo beautiful

Loved shraddha's performance :') ? Gurkirpal Singh (@gurkirpal16) January 14, 2017

Don't miss it #OkJaanu In cinemas now!!

Go and book your tickets!!

It's worth watchful @ShraddhaKapoor#AdityaRoyKapur ? Shraddha Kapoor FC (@WeLoveShraddhaK) January 14, 2017

Cheee man I want my money back..Ok Jaanu is one of the worst film I have seen.. ? Pratibha Mehra (@Irfanomania) January 14, 2017

"You will fall in love with Shraddha Kapoor again," read a tweet describing Shraddha and Aditya Roy Kapur's OK Jaanu on Saturday.is actually the remake of celebrated director Mani Ratnam's Tamil blockbuster, which released in April 2015.director Shaad Ali takes the reigns for the Hindi version of the feel good movie. Shraddha and Aditya feature as a young couple , who meet in the city of dreams - Mumbai. Their rapport in the film is the perfect example of a no-strings-attached relationship. A day afterhit screens, Twitter is divided over its review. However, "is better than," tweeted another user. Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's film is the first big release of 2017 while the box office is still rattling under the weight of Aamir Khan-film's record-breaking box office figures.The general vibe on Twitter is thatis "offbeat, breezy" and most importantly - "entertaining."Some viewers comparedwith its Tamil counterpart, and the result was this:Here's an update that will probably make you go "aww..."was well applauded on Twitter and Shraddha's performance was mentioned time and again. "It's worth a watch," Twitter assured.Shraddha and Aditya's OK Jaanu did not strike the right chord with some cine-goers, who expressed their disappointment on Twitter: Shraddha and Aditya hosted screenings for their friends and colleagues from Bollywood who posted shout-outs for the Shaad-Ali directed film. Actors like Sooraj Pancholi, Kriti Sanon and Arjun Rampal just could not stop raving aboutAditya Roy Kapur, 31 and Shraddha Kapoor, 29, co-star reprise theirafter 2013's, which was their first film together. Meanwhile, OK Jaanu's first day collection stands at Rs 4 crores, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh.