OK Jaanu Review: Twitter Is Divided Over Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's Film

The general vibe on Twitter is that OK Jaanu is "offbeat, breezy" and most importantly - "entertaining."
#OKJaanu light breezy fun entertaining without any melodrama! #satisfied Full detailed review tomorrow!? Megh Dholakia (@Meghuu) January 12, 2017
Guys go n watch #OkJaanu u will fall in love with @ShraddhaKapoor all over again? Sonam. (@sonam_S1) January 14, 2017
Some viewers compared OK Jaanu with its Tamil counterpart, and the result was this:
From all the review, OK Kanmani is more better than OK Jaanu? ShArmyYy (@sharmselvaraj_) January 14, 2017
Here's an update that will probably make you go "aww..."
A 3 yr old kid so emotional while watching Ok Jaanu that he cried throughout the second half #OkJaanu#moviereview? The Usual (@usual_boy) January 14, 2017
OK Jaanu was well applauded on Twitter and Shraddha's performance was mentioned time and again. "It's worth a watch," Twitter assured.
Watched #OkJaanu loved it? Gurkirpal Singh (@gurkirpal16) January 14, 2017
Adi n shra's chem ws bang on n @ShraddhaKapoor ws looking soo soo beautiful
Loved shraddha's performance :')
Don't miss it #OkJaanu In cinemas now!!? Shraddha Kapoor FC (@WeLoveShraddhaK) January 14, 2017
Go and book your tickets!!
It's worth watchful @ShraddhaKapoor#AdityaRoyKapur
Shraddha and Aditya's OK Jaanu did not strike the right chord with some cine-goers, who expressed their disappointment on Twitter:
Cheee man I want my money back..Ok Jaanu is one of the worst film I have seen..? Pratibha Mehra (@Irfanomania) January 14, 2017
Shraddha and Aditya hosted screenings for their friends and colleagues from Bollywood who posted shout-outs for the Shaad-Ali directed film. Actors like Sooraj Pancholi, Kriti Sanon and Arjun Rampal just could not stop raving about OK Jaanu.
#OkJaanu Today!! Loved watching these 2 again @ShraddhaKapoor#AdityaRoyKapur all the besttttt! pic.twitter.com/oNBGDLt5G5? Sooraj Pancholi (@soorajpancholi9) January 13, 2017
The adorable chemistry of @ShraddhaKapoor and #Aditya will make u fall in love!Go watch #OkJaanu this friday! @karanjohar@shaadesh? Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) January 12, 2017
All the best my darling @ShraddhaKapoor#Aditya@karanjohar#Shaad for today. #okjaanu looks awesome. Gonna see it for sure.? arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) January 13, 2017
Aditya Roy Kapur, 31 and Shraddha Kapoor, 29, co-star reprise their aashiqui after 2013's Ashiqui 2, which was their first film together. Meanwhile, OK Jaanu's first day collection stands at Rs 4 crores, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh.