OK Jaanu Review: Twitter Is Divided Over Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's Film

OK Jaanu Twitter Review: Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur star as Tara and Adi

  | January 14, 2017 16:02 IST (New Delhi)
OK Jaanu Review on Twitter: Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur in a still from the film

"You will fall in love with Shraddha Kapoor again," read a tweet describing Shraddha and Aditya Roy Kapur's OK Jaanu on Saturday. OK Jaanu is actually the remake of celebrated director Mani Ratnam's Tamil blockbuster OK Kanmani, which released in April 2015. Kill Dil director Shaad Ali takes the reigns for the Hindi version of the feel good movie. Shraddha and Aditya feature as a young couple, who meet in the city of dreams - Mumbai. Their rapport in the film is the perfect example of a no-strings-attached relationship. A day after OK Jaanu hit screens, Twitter is divided over its review. However, "OK Kanmani is better than OK Jaanu," tweeted another user. Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's film is the first big release of 2017 while the box office is still rattling under the weight of Aamir Khan-film Dangal's record-breaking box office figures.

The general vibe on Twitter is that OK Jaanu is "offbeat, breezy" and most importantly - "entertaining."
 
 

Some viewers compared OK Jaanu with its Tamil counterpart, and the result was this:
 

Here's an update that will probably make you go "aww..."
 

OK Jaanu was well applauded on Twitter and Shraddha's performance was mentioned time and again. "It's worth a watch," Twitter assured.
 
 

Shraddha and Aditya's OK Jaanu did not strike the right chord with some cine-goers, who expressed their disappointment on Twitter:
 

Shraddha and Aditya hosted screenings for their friends and colleagues from Bollywood who posted shout-outs for the Shaad-Ali directed film. Actors like Sooraj Pancholi, Kriti Sanon and Arjun Rampal just could not stop raving about OK Jaanu.


 
 
 

Aditya Roy Kapur, 31 and Shraddha Kapoor, 29, co-star reprise their aashiqui after 2013's Ashiqui 2, which was their first film together. Meanwhile, OK Jaanu's first day collection stands at Rs 4 crores, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
 

Highlights

  • Shraddha and Aditya star as Tara and Adi in the romance
  • Shraddha and Aditya share screen space for the second time
  • OK Jaanu is the Hindi remake of Tamil hit OK Kanmani
 

