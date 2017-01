OK Jaanu Review: Your Verdict On Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's Film

#OKJaanu light breezy fun entertaining without any melodrama! #satisfied Full detailed review tomorrow! ? Megh Dholakia (@Meghuu) January 12, 2017

Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's aashiqui version 2.0 - Shaad Ali's, released today, and some of the early-bird cinegoers, who opted for the first show, have shared their review of the film on Twitter on Friday. Ahead of the film's release, Shraddha and Aditya were busy screeningfor their friends and colleagues from Bollywood. On Twitter,has received shout outs from celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Arjun Rampal, and of course filmmaker Karan Johar, whose Dharma Production backs Aditya's and Shraddha's film. We have collected the audience's verdict from Twitter to give you a fair idea about the film. Yes, you are very, very welcome. 2016 was rounded off on a blockbuster note with Aamir Khan'swhile it is Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur 's film which is the first big release of 2017.The common opinion on Twitter is thatis " offbeat, breezy " and most importantly - "entertaining." While Shraddha and Aditya's performances were hailed as "brilliant," veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's part inwas also loved by Twitter. "Really sweet romantic movie. Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor are brilliant. Naseer Sahab is a school of acting," read a tweet.Meanwhile, Arjun wished luck for Teamand said that the film gives off "awesome" vibes.Kriti Sanon shared a disclaimer: "will make you fall in love!"This is what Varun Dhawan had to say:What we found at Karan Johar's Twitter counter:Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor star as Adi and Tara and their rapport inis the ideal example of the perfect no-strings-attached relationship. Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman has composed music forwhich is the Hindi remake of Mani Ratnam's Tamil hit. This is the second time Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur are co-starring after 2013's