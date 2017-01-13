Advertisement
OK Jaanu Review: Your Verdict On Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's Film

OK Jaanu Review: The common opinion on Twitter is that OK Jaanu is "offbeat, breezy" and most importantly - "entertaining"

  January 13, 2017
Ok Jaanu

OK Jaanu Review: Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor star as Adi and Tara

Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's aashiqui version 2.0 - Shaad Ali's OK Jaanu, released today, and some of the early-bird cinegoers, who opted for the first show, have shared their review of the film on Twitter on Friday. Ahead of the film's release, Shraddha and Aditya were busy screening OK Jaanu for their friends and colleagues from Bollywood. On Twitter, OK Jaanu has received shout outs from celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Arjun Rampal, and of course filmmaker Karan Johar, whose Dharma Production backs Aditya's and Shraddha's film. We have collected the audience's verdict from Twitter to give you a fair idea about the film. Yes, you are very, very welcome. 2016 was rounded off on a blockbuster note with Aamir Khan's Dangal while it is Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's film which is the first big release of 2017.

The common opinion on Twitter is that OK Jaanu is "offbeat, breezy" and most importantly - "entertaining." While Shraddha and Aditya's performances were hailed as "brilliant," veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's part in OK Jaanu was also loved by Twitter. "Really sweet romantic movie. Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor are brilliant. Naseer Sahab is a school of acting," read a tweet.
 
 
 

Meanwhile, Arjun wished luck for Team OK Jaanu and said that the film gives off "awesome" vibes.
 

Kriti Sanon shared a disclaimer: "OK Jaanu will make you fall in love!"
 

This is what Varun Dhawan had to say:
 

What we found at Karan Johar's Twitter counter:
 



Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor star as Adi and Tara and their rapport in OK Jaanu is the ideal example of the perfect no-strings-attached relationship. Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman has composed music for OK Jaanu which is the Hindi remake of Mani Ratnam's Tamil hit OK Kanmani. This is the second time Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur are co-starring after 2013's Aashiqui 2.
 

Highlights

  • OK Jaanu is directed by Shaad Ali
  • Ok Jaanu stars Aditya, Shraddha as Tara and Adi
  • Arjun Rampal, Kriti Sanon rooted for OK Jaanu on Twitter
 

