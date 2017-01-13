OK Jaanu Review: Your Verdict On Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's Film

The common opinion on Twitter is that OK Jaanu is "offbeat, breezy" and most importantly - "entertaining." While Shraddha and Aditya's performances were hailed as "brilliant," veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's part in OK Jaanu was also loved by Twitter. "Really sweet romantic movie. Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor are brilliant. Naseer Sahab is a school of acting," read a tweet.
#OKJaanu light breezy fun entertaining without any melodrama! #satisfied Full detailed review tomorrow!? Megh Dholakia (@Meghuu) January 12, 2017
Just finished watching OK JAANU ...Really sweet romantic movie ..Aditya Roy Kapur & Shradha kapoor is... https://t.co/ybRKXoAjRl? Aalim Hakim (@AalimHakim) January 12, 2017
#moviereview#OkJaanu#RReviews? Raj Adnani (@razzmatazz_7) January 13, 2017
Okay, it is upbeat. It is a fast-paced love story, almost with like a "Vrooom"... https://t.co/vMnbI5ooFZ
Meanwhile, Arjun wished luck for Team OK Jaanu and said that the film gives off "awesome" vibes.
All the best my darling @ShraddhaKapoor#Aditya@karanjohar#Shaad for today. #okjaanu looks awesome. Gonna see it for sure.? arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) January 13, 2017
Kriti Sanon shared a disclaimer: "OK Jaanu will make you fall in love!"
The adorable chemistry of @ShraddhaKapoor and #Aditya will make u fall in love!Go watch #OkJaanu this friday! @karanjohar@shaadesh? Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) January 12, 2017
This is what Varun Dhawan had to say:
#OkJaanu out in 2 days. Go watch #AdityaRoyKapur and @ShraddhaKapoor in the theatre https://t.co/riEHoc4hqt de doooooo? Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 11, 2017
What we found at Karan Johar's Twitter counter:
At our first screening of #OkJaanu ....this Friday!!!Join the two on their journey of love and commitment!!!! pic.twitter.com/I88e62R7a2? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 11, 2017
Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor star as Adi and Tara and their rapport in OK Jaanu is the ideal example of the perfect no-strings-attached relationship. Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman has composed music for OK Jaanu which is the Hindi remake of Mani Ratnam's Tamil hit OK Kanmani. This is the second time Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur are co-starring after 2013's Aashiqui 2.