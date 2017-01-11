OK Jaanu's Shraddha Kapoor Says She Feels 'Bad' If Her Films Fail

Rock On 2, in which Shraddha was cast opposite Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Rampal, was a sequel to the very successful Rock On!! and so was expected to do correspondingly well. OK Jaanu, which reunites Shraddha with her Aashiqui 2 hero Aditya Roy Kapur, is a remake of OK Kanmani, Mani Ratnam's Tamil hit from last year. "I hope that all films are successful. I hope people go and watch this film," Shraddha said, reports IANS.
OK Jaanu, directed by Shaad Ali and written by Gulzar, also stars Naseeruddin Shah and tells the story of a couple living together. Among the highlights of the film is the AA R Rahman-composed soundtrack, featuring a remix of his Nineties Hamma Hamma. The Humma Song, as the new version is named, has a Badshah spin to it that has been met with a lukewarm reception - the chemistry between Shraddha and Aditya, however, has been a resounding success.
Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur will perform The Humma Song when they promote their film on talent show Dil Hai Hindustani this weekend. They will be joined by rapper Badshah, who is on the panel of judges for the show.
(With inputs from IANS)