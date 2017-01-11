Advertisement
OK Jaanu's Shraddha Kapoor Says She Feels 'Bad' If Her Films Fail

OK Jaanu's Shraddha Kapoor: "I hope that all films are successful. I hope people go and watch this film," Shraddha said

  | January 11, 2017 20:46 IST (New Delhi)
Shraddha Kapoor

OK Jaanu's Shraddha Kapoor: A still from the film

Unlike Aamir Khan's mega-blockbuster Dangal, actress Shraddha Kapoor's last film Rock On 2 felt the effects of Prime Minister's currency ban - the film's non-performance has at least partly been attributed to the sudden discontinuing of the 500 and 1,000 rupee notes. Shraddha stars in 2017's first Hindi film - OK Jaanu, opening this Friday - and she told the press on Wednesday that the failure of any of her films is always upsetting. "When any of your films doesn't work properly, of course you feel bad. But the good thing is that I got busy immediately, so it helps you to shift your mindset," news agency IANS quoted the 29-year-old star as saying.

Rock On 2, in which Shraddha was cast opposite Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Rampal, was a sequel to the very successful Rock On!! and so was expected to do correspondingly well. OK Jaanu, which reunites Shraddha with her Aashiqui 2 hero Aditya Roy Kapur, is a remake of OK Kanmani, Mani Ratnam's Tamil hit from last year. "I hope that all films are successful. I hope people go and watch this film," Shraddha said, reports IANS.

OK Jaanu, directed by Shaad Ali and written by Gulzar, also stars Naseeruddin Shah and tells the story of a couple living together. Among the highlights of the film is the AA R Rahman-composed soundtrack, featuring a remix of his Nineties Hamma Hamma. The Humma Song, as the new version is named, has a Badshah spin to it that has been met with a lukewarm reception - the chemistry between Shraddha and Aditya, however, has been a resounding success.

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur will perform The Humma Song when they promote their film on talent show Dil Hai Hindustani this weekend. They will be joined by rapper Badshah, who is on the panel of judges for the show.

(With inputs from IANS)
 

