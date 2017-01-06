Om Puri Remembered: 10 Memorable Dialogues That'll Stay With Us Forever

As the late actor's colleagues remember him on Twitter, here's a look at the top ten dialogues of Om Puri.
Om Puri in OMG - Oh My God!:
Om Puri played the role of Hanif Qureshi, a disabled Muslim advocate, who fights a case for a poor shopkeeper in the courtroom drama. "Mazhab insaanon ke liye banta hai, mazhab ke liye insaan nahi bante," - "Religion has been made for humans and not vice versa."
Om Puri in Gupt:
The veteran actor played a headstrong cop - Udham Singh in Gupt. Udham Singh tracks down an absconding criminal, played by Bobby Deol in the 1997 crime drama.
"Ek sachcha aadmi hi apne sar par goli khane ke liye tayaar ho sakta hai" - "Only an honest man can agree to take a bullet."
Om Puri in China Gate:
Om Puri featured as sacked colonel Krishnakanth Puri, who was asked to quit after he failed at an important mission, in the 1998 film.
"Jung koi bhi ho, nateeja kuch bhi ho, ek sipahi apna kuch na kuch kho hi deta hai" - "A soldier always has something to lose, irrespective of the nature of the war"
Om Puri in Kurbaan:
Kurbaan saw Om Puri play a deadly terrorist. Om Puri co-starred with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the 2009 film.
"Yakeen ko hamesha waqt ke peeche chalna chahiye ... aage nahi" - "belief must always follow time and not precede it"
Om Puri in Awara Paagal Deewana:
Om Puri tickled our funny bones with movie like Hera Pheri, Mere Baap Pehle Aap and Chup Chup Ke. In 2002 film Awara Paagal Deewana, he featured as an underworld figure called Baba Baldev Prasad.
"Marne se pehle mere baal dye kara den, I want to die young" - "Please colour my hair before I die because I want to die young"
Om Puri in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro:
Om Puri brought alive the character of a corrupt property builder in the 1983 laugh-riot Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, which received the status of a cult film over the years.
"Draupadi teri akele ki nahi hai ... hum sab shareholder hai" - "Draupadi is not just yours... we are all equal shareholders"
Om Puri in Mirzya:
Om Puri was the life coach to Harshvardhan Kapoor's character in Mirzya. Om Puri appeared in a cameo performance and advises a love-lorn Mirzya to navigate through life.
"Hota hai, aksar hota hai, ishq mein aksar hota hai, chot kahin lagti hai jakar, zakhm kahin par hota hai" - "In love, your wound is somewhere but it hurts somewhere else"
Om Puri in Chakravyuh:
Om Puri's role in the 2012 political drama is loosely based on Naxalite leader Kobad Ghandy. Directed by Prakash Jha, Om Puri co-starred with Arjun Rampal and Abhay Deol in the film.
"Main aise loktantra mein vishvas nahi karta, joh gareebon ki izzat karna nahi jaanta" - "I have no belief in a democracy which does not respect the poor"
Om Puri in Narsimha:
Sunny Deol featured as the protagonist Narsimha but it was the lord of the goons Suraj Narayan Singh or Bapji, who had everyone's attention. Om Puri featured as a capitalist, who ruled over the city owing to his wealthy status.
"Mera farmaan aaj bhi iss shehar ka kanoon hai" - "My orders are still the laws of this city"
Om Puri in Marte Dam Tak:
In Marte Dam Tak, Om Puri played a boot-legger named Daulat or DK. Om Puri shared screen space with Raaj Kumar and Govinda in the film. "Hamare dhande mein aasunyon ke saath koi rishta nahin hota" - "There is no scope for tears in our profession"
Om Puri has made significant appearances in more recent Bollywood films like Singh Is Kinng, Hera Pheri and Malamaal Weekly. In the 'nineties, Om Puri shifted focus from Bollywood and art films to star in British projects like East Is East, (1999), My Son the Fanatic (1997) and 2001's The Parole Officer. His Hollywood films include The Ghost and the Darknessand Charlie Wilson's War, in which he co-starred with Julia Roberts and Tom Hanks. He also shared screen space with Helen Mirren in comedy drama The Hundred-Foot Journey. Om Puri voiced the character of Bagheera in the Hindi version of 2016's The Jungle Book.
