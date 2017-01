Om Puri Remembered: 10 Memorable Dialogues That'll Stay With Us Forever

Om Puri, an acting legend and star of films likeand, died in Mumbai on Friday morning. Om Puri was 66 and died following a heart attack . Om Puri, who began his journey in the industry as a theatre personality, has ruled the cinematic arena with his stellar performances in films ranging from mainstream, art and crossover movies, including Hollywood, British and Pakistani films. Some of Om Puri's most celebrated films also include Satyajit Ray's, 1993'sand his powerful cameo performance in Richard Attenborough's. Om Puri is fondly admired for his impactful dialogues and natural onscreen demeanour.As the late actor's colleagues remember him on Twitter , here's a look at the top ten dialogues of Om Puri.Om Puri played the role of Hanif Qureshi, a disabled Muslim advocate, who fights a case for a poor shopkeeper in the courtroom drama. "," - "Religion has been made for humans and not vice versa."The veteran actor played a headstrong cop - Udham Singh in. Udham Singh tracks down an absconding criminal, played by Bobby Deol in the 1997 crime drama." - "Only an honest man can agree to take a bullet."Om Puri featured as sacked colonel Krishnakanth Puri, who was asked to quit after he failed at an important mission, in the 1998 film." - "A soldier always has something to lose, irrespective of the nature of the war"saw Om Puri play a deadly terrorist. Om Puri co-starred with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the 2009 film." - "belief must always follow time and not precede it"Om Puri tickled our funny bones with movie likeand. In 2002 film, he featured as an underworld figure called Baba Baldev Prasad." - "Please colour my hair before I die because I want to die young"Om Puri brought alive the character of a corrupt property builder in the 1983 laugh-riot, which received the status of a cult film over the years."Draupadi teri akele ki nahi hai ... hum sab shareholder hai" - "Draupadi is not just yours... we are all equal shareholders"Om Puri was the life coach to Harshvardhan Kapoor's character in. Om Puri appeared in a cameo performance and advises a love-lorn Mirzya to navigate through life." - "In love, your wound is somewhere but it hurts somewhere else"Om Puri's role in the 2012 political drama is loosely based on Naxalite leader Kobad Ghandy. Directed by Prakash Jha, Om Puri co-starred with Arjun Rampal and Abhay Deol in the film." - "I have no belief in a democracy which does not respect the poor"Sunny Deol featured as the protagonist Narsimha but it was the lord of the goons Suraj Narayan Singh or Bapji, who had everyone's attention. Om Puri featured as a capitalist, who ruled over the city owing to his wealthy status."Mera farmaan aaj bhi iss shehar ka kanoon hai" - "My orders are still the laws of this city"In, Om Puri played a boot-legger named Daulat or DK. Om Puri shared screen space with Raaj Kumar and Govinda in the film. "Hamare dhande mein aasunyon ke saath koi rishta nahin hota" - "There is no scope for tears in our profession"Om Puri has made significant appearances in more recent Bollywood films likeand. In the 'nineties, Om Puri shifted focus from Bollywood and art films to star in British projects like, (1999),(1997) and 2001's. His Hollywood films includeand, in which he co-starred with Julia Roberts and Tom Hanks. He also shared screen space with Helen Mirren in comedy drama. Om Puri voiced the character of Bagheera in the Hindi version of 2016'sOm Puri voiced the character of Bagheera in the Hindi version of 2016's