On Aamir Khan's Birthday, Anushka Sharma (AKA Shashi) Reveals Secret Of His PK Skirt

* ROFL *
Well, this is not the first time Shashi has been spotted at unexpected locations. She was with Veeru and Jai during their famous bike ride but they did not know.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai - Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, tum nahi samjhoge...
Shashi enjoys the perks of hassle free space-travel.
Shashi also knew about this year's Oscar blooper much before everyone else.
In an interview with news agency IANS, the 35-year-old actress said that she hopes to have portrayed a suitable representative of the world of spirits. "It was fun to play a non-living character because normally we play characters which are in the flesh and its boring to portray a living character in each film. You should keep doing a different thing. I think I've represented the ghost community well," said Anushka.
Anushka's Phillauri also stars Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, Suraj Sharma and Mehrene Kaur Pirzada in key roles. Directed by Anshai Lal, Phillauri will be co-produced by Anushka and her brother Karnesh Sharma. Phillauri is scheduled to hit screens on March 24.
Anushka was last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and also has Imtiaz Ali's film with Shah Rukh Khan in the pipeline.