On Aamir Khan's Birthday, Anushka Sharma (AKA Shashi) Reveals Secret Of His PK Skirt

Yeh hamari matching skirt dekh rahe hain aap log? Maine hi Aamir ji ko gift ki thi! Gift se mujhe yaad aaya, Happy Birthday Aamir ji! #ShashiWasThere A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 14, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Ab aap jaan gaye ki Veeru Jai ke upar kyon baitha tha. Because #ShashiWasThere A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 7, 2017 at 3:37am PST

Koi mujhe bataye yeh teeno mujh pe ungli kyun utha rahein the? #ShashiWasThere A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 4, 2017 at 5:30am PST

Inko jhanda lagane mein madad maine hi ki thi. Muje oxygen mask,spacesuit ki zarurat nahi padti na so I was more comfortable#ShashiWasThere A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 3, 2017 at 3:33am PST

Yeh log mujhe sun nahin paye, main toh kab se Hindi mein keh rahi thi ki naam galat likha hai #ShashiWasThere A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 2, 2017 at 3:30am PST

Aamir Khan, you should know, you might have had a ghost visitor at your birthday party last night. Anushka Sharma , who is now better known as Shashi, the ghost bride of her upcoming film Phillauri , wished herco-star with a hilarious picture late on Tuesday night. It was Aamir's 52nd birthday on Tuesday, when a secret about Aamir's character was revealed by Anushka...umm... Shashi. In the 2014 blockbuster film, Aamir plays an alien, who accidentally gets stranded on Earth and develops an unconventional taste for dressing - for example a skirt paired with a shirt and a coat. Meanwhile, Shashi features in typical Punjabi attire in the trailer and songs of. Now, almost three years later, Shashi says: "Yeh hamari matching skirt dekh rahe hain aap log? Maine hi Aamir ji ko gift ki thi! Gift se mujhe yaad aaya, Happy Birthday Aamir ji!"Well, this is not the first time Shashi has been spotted at unexpected locations. She was with Veeru and Jai during their famous bike ride but they did not know.- Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, tum nahi samjhoge...Shashi enjoys the perks of hassle free space-travel Shashi also knew about this year's Oscar blooper much before everyone else.In an interview with news agency IANS, the 35-year-old actress said that she hopes to have portrayed a suitable representative of the world of spirits . "It was fun to play a non-living character because normally we play characters which are in the flesh and its boring to portray a living character in each film. You should keep doing a different thing. I think I've represented the ghost community well," said Anushka.Anushka'salso stars Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh , Suraj Sharma and Mehrene Kaur Pirzada in key roles. Directed by Anshai Lal,will be co-produced by Anushka and her brother Karnesh Sharma.is scheduled to hit screens on March 24.Anushka was last seen in Karan Johar'sand also has Imtiaz Ali's film with Shah Rukh Khan in the pipeline.